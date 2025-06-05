 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Putin tells pope that Ukraine bent on escalating conflict

3 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Pope Leo for offering to help settle the Ukraine conflict and told him Kyiv is intent on "escalating" the war, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

A Kremlin statement said they spoke by phone but did not give a date. U.S. President Donald Trump has said the pope offered to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations at the Vatican.

"Gratitude was expressed to the Pontiff for his readiness to help settle the crisis, in particular the Vatican's participation in resolving difficult humanitarian issues on a depoliticised basis," the statement said.

Putin highlighted "that the Kyiv regime is banking on escalating the conflict and is carrying out sabotage against civilian infrastructure sites on Russian territory," the statement said, describing those acts as terrorism.

The Kremlin restated that the conflict's "root causes" must be addressed, a reference to Russian demands that Ukraine adopt a neutral status and NATO rule out eastward expansion.

Russia has sought to cultivate good ties with the new pope and his predecessor, Francis, especially on humanitarian issues, like family reunifications.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other officials have said the Vatican is not a suitable site for peace talks between two largely Orthodox Christian countries.

The Kremlin noted progress at direct talks this week with Ukrainian negotiators on exchanging prisoners and returning the remains of servicemen.

The Russian statement expressed hope the Vatican would "take a more active role" in calling for freedom of religion in Ukraine for members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that has historic links to Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have launched criminal proceedings against many of its clergy because of suspected sympathies for Moscow. A Kyiv-based Ukrainian Orthodox Church has grown larger in Ukraine during the war.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Says the guy who has increased drone strikes on civilians, innocent women and children.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Pope should tell Putin he going to the other place, no matter religion he might believe in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Putin has escalated his bombing since the talk of peace. Hundreds and hundreds of drones and missiles. He is not serious about peace unless it's on his terms.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

GaijinPot Blog

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Railway Museum (Saitama)

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

5 Hair Tips To Get You Through Japan’s Rainy Season

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Does It Really Cost to Buy a Home in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

How to Renew Your Visa in Japan Without Losing Your Mind

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo