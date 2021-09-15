Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Putin
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting in Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle. The announcement came Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. He received his second shot in April. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
world

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

13 Comments
By DARIA LITVINOVA
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan's president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.

Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “definitely, yes.”

Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.

On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He greeted Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

During the meeting with the Paralympians, Putin mentioned that he “may have to quarantine soon.”

“Even in my circle problems occur with this COVID,” the Russian leader was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying. “We need to look into what's really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick."

Asked why Putin proceeded with public events on Monday, even though he already knew that there were coronavirus cases around him, Peskov said that the decision to self-isolate was made after “doctors completed their testing, their procedures.” Peskov assured that “no one's health was endangered” at Monday's events.

Russia's daily new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have plateaued around 17,000-18,000, with the daily death toll remaining just under 800, the highest level in the pandemic. Nevertheless, hardly any virus restrictions are currently in place in Russia.

Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported a total of 7.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 194,249 deaths. However, reports by the government's statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

He will self isolate in a 562 room opulent purpose built wonderland overlooking the sea side patrolled by the navy. And enjoy watching movies in his 500 seat theatre. . Not really comparable to a 1LDK. I would love his version of a lockdown. How many staff are there to fulfill his every need?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Crickey.... And he deserves all of it. A great man and great leader!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.

Not surprised, the quality of this vaccine has raised serious questions.

Maybe he should have taken a real vaccine, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Moderna….

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Where is that guy that was telling us all how great Sputnik was and we should have it here in Japan?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Mr Putin should retire, you've been in power for too long. More then 20 years is enough. Take a break. You got Crimea already. Chill.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Hes young and fit and will be fire.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Not surprised, the quality of this vaccine has raised serious questions.

Maybe he should have taken a real vaccine, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Moderna….*

You can still get COVID even if you are vaccinated (with either Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna etc.). Please educate yourself.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

You can still get COVID even if you are vaccinated (with either Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna etc.). Please educate yourself.

Thank you sir for the wise words.

However let's not club sputnik along with Pfizer, Moderna Astra...

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Hes young and fit and will be fire.

Sure, those botox shots will help him in combating the virus!!

Not sure about fire though.....

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Nobody actually read the article.

He doesn't negative.

Putin does not have Covid.

Sputnik worked.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Nobody actually read the article.

Dobreyo utro

He doesn't negative.

Sir, 2 negatives makes a positive, are you saying what I think you are saying.

Putin does not have Covid.

Unless you are his doctor you cannot know that.

Sputnik worked.

Don't think so

Yeah, let's not. There were too many deaths due to Pfizer and Moderna.

You mean putnik is so ineffective it does not even cause a reaction?

That is terrible!!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

ulysses- excellent posts!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

@ulysses

Sputnik worked.

Don't think so

Unless you are a doctor you cannot know that.

Anyway, about fifty countries used Sputnik. In San Marino almost all the population vaccinated with the Sputnik, and they are happy with it.

You mean putnik is so ineffective it does not even cause a reaction?

I mean it is so effective it does not cause death, unlike Pfizer and Moderna.

That is terrible!!

Terrible is that Big Western Farma is ready to accept deaths, but not to allow a more successful rival on its territory.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog