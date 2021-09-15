Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19.
The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan's president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin is “absolutely healthy,” but will self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who contracted the virus. He didn’t clarify for how long Putin would remain in self-isolation, but assured that the president will continue working as usual.
Asked if Putin tested negative for the virus, Peskov said “definitely, yes.”
Peskov didn’t say who among Putin’s contacts were infected, saying only that there were several cases.
On Monday, the Russian president attended several public events. He greeted Russian Paralympians, attended military exercises conducted in coordination with Belarus, and met with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
During the meeting with the Paralympians, Putin mentioned that he “may have to quarantine soon.”
“Even in my circle problems occur with this COVID,” the Russian leader was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying. “We need to look into what's really happening there. I think I may have to quarantine soon myself. A lot of people around (me) are sick."
Asked why Putin proceeded with public events on Monday, even though he already knew that there were coronavirus cases around him, Peskov said that the decision to self-isolate was made after “doctors completed their testing, their procedures.” Peskov assured that “no one's health was endangered” at Monday's events.
Russia's daily new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have plateaued around 17,000-18,000, with the daily death toll remaining just under 800, the highest level in the pandemic. Nevertheless, hardly any virus restrictions are currently in place in Russia.
Russia's state coronavirus task force has reported a total of 7.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 194,249 deaths. However, reports by the government's statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal much higher numbers.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
13 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
He will self isolate in a 562 room opulent purpose built wonderland overlooking the sea side patrolled by the navy. And enjoy watching movies in his 500 seat theatre. . Not really comparable to a 1LDK. I would love his version of a lockdown. How many staff are there to fulfill his every need?
Mr Kipling
Crickey.... And he deserves all of it. A great man and great leader!
ulysses
Not surprised, the quality of this vaccine has raised serious questions.
Maybe he should have taken a real vaccine, Pfizer, Astra Zeneca or Moderna….
Judge Smails
Where is that guy that was telling us all how great Sputnik was and we should have it here in Japan?
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Mr Putin should retire, you've been in power for too long. More then 20 years is enough. Take a break. You got Crimea already. Chill.
Wakarimasen
Hes young and fit and will be fire.
mz16
You can still get COVID even if you are vaccinated (with either Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna etc.). Please educate yourself.
ulysses
Thank you sir for the wise words.
However let's not club sputnik along with Pfizer, Moderna Astra...
ulysses
Sure, those botox shots will help him in combating the virus!!
Not sure about fire though.....
Burning Bush
Nobody actually read the article.
He doesn't negative.
Putin does not have Covid.
Sputnik worked.
ulysses
Sir, 2 negatives makes a positive, are you saying what I think you are saying.
Unless you are his doctor you cannot know that.
Don't think so
You mean putnik is so ineffective it does not even cause a reaction?
That is terrible!!
Aly Rustom
ulysses- excellent posts!
Asakaze
@ulysses
Unless you are a doctor you cannot know that.
Anyway, about fifty countries used Sputnik. In San Marino almost all the population vaccinated with the Sputnik, and they are happy with it.
I mean it is so effective it does not cause death, unlike Pfizer and Moderna.
Terrible is that Big Western Farma is ready to accept deaths, but not to allow a more successful rival on its territory.