 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev pose for a family photo during the Russia-Central Asia summit at the Kokhi Somon government residence in Dushanbe, Tajikistan October 9, 2025. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Image: Reuters/Kristina Kormilitsyna
world

Putin urges Central Asian states to step up trade with Russia

0 Comments
MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged the leaders of five Central Asian states to boost their trade with Russia, as Moscow seeks to build back its influence in a region that is also being courted by China.

Russia's total trade turnover last year with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan was over $45 billion - a "good result" but well short of the level of its bilateral trade with Belarus, which has a fraction of their combined population, Putin said.

He told a summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, that there was therefore good potential for growth.

The five Central Asian states were ruled from Moscow until 1991 as part of the Soviet Union, and Russia still regards the region as part of its sphere of influence.

But with the Kremlin distracted by its war in Ukraine and China making increasing inroads in trade and investment, Russia's standing in the region has declined.

Millions of Central Asian migrants are employed in Russia, filling labour shortages there and sending home remittances that help support their economies.

But Russia has tightened controls on migrant labour following an Islamist militant attack that killed more than 140 people near Moscow last year, in which the suspects were mostly from Tajikistan.

A bland joint communique from the summit said the Central Asian states "noted the importance of further strengthening their strategic partnership with Russia".

It said the leaders agreed to work on creating new transport and logistics corridors, cooperate in fighting terrorism, illegal migration and drugs, and improve trade payment and settlement systems.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Wakeoe Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Maternity & Paternity Leave in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Pumpkin) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

How I Made Money Moving in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learn Japan’s Flower Language To Talk Via Bouquet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping & Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel