Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday. Gavriil Grigorov. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP
world

Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine

5 Comments
KYIV, Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine early Tuesday, his second trip to the Russian-held territories there since March.

A video released by the Kremlin and broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Putin arriving by helicopter to receive reports from the top military brass about the combat situation.

The Russian leader then moved by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard of the eastern Luhansk region to hear report from commanders.

In both locations, Putin congratulated the military on the Orthodox Easter that was celebrated Sunday and presented them with icons.

Russia annexed the Kherson and Luhansk regions along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September in a move that was rejected by much of the world as illegal.

It was impossible to independently verify the footage of Putin’s visits to the two regions that was released by the Kremlin. The trip marked a second visit by the Russian leader to the areas that Russia occupied in Ukraine in as many months.

Last month, Putin visited the Russian-held Sea of Azov port city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian troops in May after two months of fierce fighting.

Putin’s trips to the military headquarters come as Ukraine is preparing for a new counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has turned into a stalemate amid heavy fighting in the country’s east, particularly around the town of Bakhmut, which for 8 1/2 months has been the stage for the war’s longest and bloodiest fight.

Ukrainian officials have said they’re buying time by depleting Russian forces in the battle while Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued that if Russia wins the Bakhmut battle, it could allow Putin to begin building international support for a deal that would require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises to end the war.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press in an interview in Kyiv that Ukraine’s allies are helping the government to achieve the level of technical equipment necessary to launch the attack, delivering heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.

He expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to return all its occupied territories.

“We will defeat Russia,” he said. “If you have a strong inner spirit, you will definitely win. And we always had it strong. This is something that always annoyed the Russians.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Putin's too cowardly and racked with paranoia to go anywhere near the frontline.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Putin congratulated the military on the Orthodox Easter that was celebrated Sunday and presented them with icons

Pretending to be Christian, praising murderers and rapists in the name of the holiest festival in the Christian calendar. What a barefaced despicable malevolent little hypocrite.

A coward, too.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Ukraine is not buying time,they bought a disaster , even the US say Ukraine will not capture Crimea

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Personally, I guess the truth is somewhere in between. He cannot happily walk around and celebrate orthodox Easter with his cronies in southern Ukraine and at the same time being isolated and shiver from fear in the Kremlin , disconnected from internet, smartphones and in need of a cancer chemotherapy. Both being true at the same time is sheer impossible.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Alleged War Criminal Putin visiting the only place outside Russia where he doesn't fear being arrested. Hope he enjoyed the holiday abroad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A video released by the Kremlin and broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region.

Putin shouldn't count his ill gotten gains just yet: he might lose some of them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog