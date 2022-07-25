Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Funeral of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A picture of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, is seen at Headquarters of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
world

Putin will not attend Japanese ex-PM Abe's funeral, Kremlin says

0 Comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the state funeral of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"No, Putin has no plans to visit Japan and attend the funeral," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia was yet to decide the country's presence at the funeral.

The Japanese government has notified all the countries it has diplomatic ties with, including Russia, of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

Japan's Sankei daily reported on Saturday that Tokyo was leaning toward not allowing Putin to attend the funeral, set for Sept. 27. Abe was gunned down at a campaign rally this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

