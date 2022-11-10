Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali next week, Moscow's embassy in Indonesia told AFP on Thursday.
"I can confirm that (foreign minister) Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20. President Putin's program is still being worked out, he could participate virtually," said Yulia Tomskaya, the embassy's chief of protocol.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who has called Putin a "war criminal" and who will be attending the summit, previously said he had no intention of meeting Putin in Bali if he went.
The decision, which follows months of speculation, comes as Moscow is suffering losses in its Ukraine campaign and as the Kremlin tries to shield itself from Western condemnation at the Nov 15-16 summit.
Another source with knowledge of Russia's planning for the Bali event confirmed that Putin would be replaced by Lavrov. The person said it was unclear if the Russian leader would attend virtually.
Moscow's top diplomat walked out of a July G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali after officials roundly condemned Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Host Indonesia pursues a neutral foreign policy and has rebuffed Western calls to disinvite Russia from the summit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit virtually.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Putin would be invited to the summit despite the invasion, prompting a flurry of Western criticism. In August, he said Putin had accepted that invitation.
Zelensky had threatened to boycott the summit if Putin attended. Ukraine is not a member of the G20 bloc.
While U.S. President Joe Biden has shunned contact with his Russian counterpart, France has warned against worsening Putin's isolation on the world stage.
French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken to Putin in recent months and succeeded in gaining permission for a mission by the U.N. nuclear watchdog to travel to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Russia refers to its invasion as a special military operation to "deNazify" Ukraine and blames subsequent Western sanctions for global economic turmoil caused by the conflict after it sparked food and energy crises.
The Bali meeting comes as Russia is suffering battlefield setbacks in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Russia on Wednesday ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. It was the only regional capital controlled by Moscow's forces since the offensive began on February 24.© 2022 AFP
James
Wise idea... They may have arrested him as he stepped of his plane.
buua
What a pity!
Cricky
I think he is uncomfortable being outside an environment he can’t threaten with extreme violence and death. He is unable to articulate a point of view without having the threat of death over the opposing argument. So it makes sense.
Peter14
Bali is very close to Australian military bases and airfields that the US has access to, And Ukraine has been sending cargo planes to Australia to help transfer donated equipment.
Perhaps Putin thinks an attempt may be made on his plane to Bali which is well outside Russian escort range.
Nothing was likely to happen of course but the mindset of Putin right now see's threats in every shadow.
The get together will be a little less awkward as only sending their foreign minister means nothing much will happen, or is capable of happening. I think if moves had been made for sideline meetings between some European heads of state or even the US, he would have gone. Without that carrot he see's more problems than solutions with his attendance.
Robert N
Such a pity. Biden could have taken him out behind the bicycle sheds and beaten him to a pulp.