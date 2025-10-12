 Japan Today
Preparations for an international summit on Gaza, in Sharm el-Sheikh
A municipal employee stops near Peace Square, during preparations for an international summit on Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 11, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Image: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
world

Qatari officials killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

CAIRO

Three employees of Qatar's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, were killed in a car crash near Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Qatar's embassy in Egypt said in a post on X on Sunday.

The embassy said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at the city's hospital.

It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha.

Earlier, two security sources told Reuters that a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city.

The accident came a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

