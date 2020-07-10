Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia became independent from Britain in 1901 but Queen Elizabeth II is still head of state Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Queen's letters on Australian PM's 1975 sacking to be released in full

0 Comments
By TOBY MELVILLE
SYDNEY

Queen Elizabeth II's correspondence on her role in the 1975 sacking of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam will be released next week, it was announced Thursday, after a lengthy battle to make the documents public.

The British monarch's representative in Australia, Governor-General John Kerr, sparked a constitutional crisis in 1975 when he dismissed Whitlam, the popular leader of the center-left Labor party, three years after his election.

Australia's High Court ruled in May that more than 200 letters between the queen and Kerr over the controversial affair should be part of the public record after her representatives had successfully kept them secret for decades.

The National Archives of Australia said Thursday it would release the correspondence -- amounting to over 1,000 pages known as the "Palace Letters" -- on July 14 with no redactions.

"The National Archives has examined the records for public release under the provisions of the Archives Act 1983 and I have determined all items will be released in full," director-general David Fricker said.

Many of the 212 letters have attachments including newspaper clippings and other reports relating to Kerr's work as governor-general, Fricker added.

The letters could help show if the British government tried to influence events in its former colony and what role the queen, Prince Charles and top royal advisers may have played.

Local historian and Whitlam biographer Jennifer Hocking, who took the case to court in 2016, spent years arguing the texts were "extraordinarily significant historical documents" that should be made public, while the queen's representatives had argued the correspondence was private.

Australia became independent in 1901, but the queen is still head of state. A referendum on becoming a republic failed in 1999.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo