world

Queen Elizabeth II's nephew and wife agree to divorce

LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II's nephew and his wife have amicably agreed to end their marriage, the couple said in a statement.

The Earl of Snowden, David Armstrong-Jones, and his wife Serena, the Countess of Snowden, agreed to separate after more than 25 years of marriage. Armstrong-Jones is the son of the monarch's late sister, Princess Margaret and became earl in 2017 upon the death of his father, former celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The couple wed in October 1993 and have two children.

The earl, who is known professionally as David Linley, has written books about furniture and styling the home.

The announcement Monday comes only days after one of the queen's grandsons, Peter Phillips, and wife Autumn also revealed they intended to divorce.

The couple said in a statement last week that the separation was sad but amicable. They plan to share custody of daughters Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7.

The 42-year-old Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and is the only one of the queen’s eight grandchildren to divorce so far. Three of the monarch’s four children had marriages that ended in divorce.

