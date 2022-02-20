Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Britain Queen
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. Buckingham Palace said Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and will continue with duties. (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP, File)
world

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

4 Comments
LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb 6.

Thoughts are with the Queen, and hope she gets through this unscathed.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

At 95, Queen Elizabeth II is venerable. it would be wise for the nation to prepare.

Sorry. fingers crossed and my prayers.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Bugger that! All the best to her on her speedy recovery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

itsonlyrocknroll

At 95, Queen Elizabeth II is venerable. it would be wise for the nation to prepare.

> Sorry. fingers crossed and my prayers.

She is both venerable and vulnerable

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Offering sincere thoughts & prayers for Queen Elizabeth. Less than one year she bid “Farewell” and laid to rest her dear Prince Philip. God Save the Queen!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

