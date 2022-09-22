Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.
The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.
She attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London on Monday.
Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.
A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment on Wednesday.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
0 Comments
Login to comment
Bronco
Comes on the heels of Denmark announcing that the booster won't be offered to people under 50.