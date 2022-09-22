Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
FILE PHOTO: Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Britain, September 18, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool Photo: Reuters/JOHN SIBLEY
world

Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral

COPENHAGEN

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year, the royal court said on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old head of state, who has been on the throne for half a century, has cancelled her appointments for the week.

She attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London on Monday.

Queen Margrethe, who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in February this year, showing mild symptoms at the time.

A palace spokesperson declined to give further comment on Wednesday.

Comes on the heels of Denmark announcing that the booster won't be offered to people under 50.

