FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges in Chicago. A U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman says Kelly was arrested Thursday night, July 11 on federal sex-crime charges in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)
Singer R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on sex crime charges

CHICAGO

Singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago Thursday after he was indicted on 13 federal counts including sex crimes, a U.S. Attorney's office spokesman said.

Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after a 13-count federal indictment was handed down earlier Thursday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

"The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice," Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released later Friday.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges. The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

Then on May 30, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts to the charges against the R&B singer involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

Kelly's attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment on the federal indictment handed down Thursday. Fitzpatrick said Kelly's arraignment date and time had not yet been set.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

Lock him up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

