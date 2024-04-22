 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sri Lanka Accident
People gather around a car that had crashed into the spectators during the Fox Hill Supercross, a motor racing event organized by the Sri Lanka's army, in Diyatalawa, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/STR)
world

Race car in Sri Lanka veers off track killing 7 people and injuring 20

0 Comments
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

A race car veered off the track during a competition in Sri Lanka on Sunday and rammed into a crowd of spectators and race officials, killing seven people and injuring 20 others, officials said.

Thousands of spectators looked on as the mishap took place during a race in the town of Diyatalawa in the tea-growing central hills, about 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of the capital Colombo.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the mishap.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said one of the cars veered off the track and crashed into spectators and officials of the event. Seven people, including four officials, were killed and another 20 were being treated at a hospital, said Thalduwa. He said three of the injured were in critical condition.

Thalduwa said police have launched an investigation into the accident, which was the 17th out of 24 events scheduled. The race was suspended after the accident.

About 45,000 spectators had gathered at the race circuit at a Sri Lankan military academy. The event was organized by the Sri Lankan army and Sri Lanka Automobile Sports.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog