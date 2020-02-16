Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Candidates for leadership of Britain's Labour Party, with from right, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jim McMahon who is attending in place for candidate Kier Starmer, and Rebecca Long-Bailey, on stage during the Labour leadership hustings in Nottingham, England, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
world

Race to lead UK's main opposition Labour Party narrows to 3

0 Comments
LONDON

The race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as the next leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party has narrowed to three after Emily Thornberry was narrowly eliminated from the leadership contest.

Thornberry, who speaks on foreign affairs matters for the party, failed to secure the nominations she needed to progress to the final ballot of party members. By the midnight Friday deadline, Thornberry had 31 nominations from local constituency parties, two shy of the number required.

The three remaining candidates, Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy, had already obtained the nominations they needed.

They now will go on to the online and postal ballot of party members and registered supporters. That contest opens on Feb. 24 with the winner being announced at a special conference on April 4.

Labour suffered its worst defeat since the 1930s in December's general election, which saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party win a strong majority in parliament.

Many reasons have been cited for Labour's big defeat including the leadership of Corbyn, a veteran left-winger who was seen to have put off mainstream voters. The party's unclear position on Britain's departure from the European Union and cases of anti-Semitism among some members have also been cited as factors in Labour's defeat.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #68: The Sweet Taste of French Revolution

GaijinPot Blog