Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Briggs' most famous works were autobiographical and wistfully nostalgic for the bygone England of his childhood Photo: AFP/File
world

Raymond Briggs, author of UK Christmas classic 'The Snowman', diesat 88

0 Comments
LONDON

British cartoonist and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creation "The Snowman" became a Christmas staple for generations of children, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said Wednesday.

The 1978 picture book about a young, ginger-haired boy who builds a snowman that magically comes to life has sold more than 5.5 million copies globally and was transformed into an animated film in 1982.

First shown on British TV, with an introduction by David Bowie in some later versions, the film and its memorable musical score has become synonymous with Christmas ever since, being shown every year.

"Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children," said Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's.

Reflecting his own curmudgeonly nature, Brigg's first major success came in 1973 with "Father Christmas", in which Santa Claus is an irascible old man who hates the cold and snow, and finds delivering presents a chore.

In 1977's "Fungus the Bogeyman", the eponymous hero of the slimy underworld scares vicars, wakes human babies and makes things go bump in the night.

Briggs later admitted that it was based on himself -- a "miserable, disillusioned, depressed middle-aged man".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog