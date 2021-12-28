Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Australia
Members of the public queue to take a COVID-19 test in Sydney on Tuesday. Photo: Brendon Thorne/AAP via AP
world

Record COVID case numbers reported in 2 Australian states

3 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections on Tuesday as pressure on testing centers prompted calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests.

Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. The state has more than 4,000 active cases of which 257 are reported to be the omicron variant.

State Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced Tuesday that travelers from out of state no longer will have to have a PCR test five days after arrival. D’Ath said of the tens of thousands who had crossed the state’s borders recently, only 0.6 percent had tested positive on day five.

“Anyone who is waiting in lines now for the day five test . . . will not be required to get day five tests from now,” she said. “We thank everyone for doing the right thing. We have made sure we’ve done this in a safe and responsible way but from now, that no longer applies.”

Victoria state reported 2,738 new cases Tuesday, beating the previous state record of 2,297 cases in mid-October.

Australia’s most-populous state, New South Wales, saw a slight fall in case numbers but that corresponded with fewer tests around Christmas Day. The state reported 6,062 new infections Tuesday, down from 6,324 a day earlier.

New South Wales Heath Minister Brad Hazzard said the requirement for travelers to Queensland to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure was putting unnecessary strain on testing facilities. He said in enforcing the requirement, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was “perverting the purposes of pathology testing.”

“If Queensland thinks people are arriving free of COVID, that’s not necessarily true,” Hazzard said. “These tests have been done three or four days before arriving. It’s counterproductive.

“This rule is contributing to the breakdown of the biggest pathology system in the country. We are not getting the turnaround times we need.”

Long lines were reported at testing centers around Sydney on Tuesday.

Australian federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has called for rapid antigen tests to replace PCR tests for most interstate travelers, to relieve pressure on testing centers.

“Using that rapid antigen test ahead of interstate travel is a better approach than the more expensive and time consuming PCR test,” Frydenberg told the ABC. “I think that’s a sensible balance recognizing that people want some level of surety about their health status before they travel. But at the same time they want to avoid the long queues and long waiting times coming with the PCR tests.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Look at how the media and governments shift the goal posts for their own benefit (and to keep fear stoked).

Now, it's not about "deaths" - not a single mention about "deaths" in this entire article. It's not about "hospitalizations" either. This article seems more worried about "testing facilities" being strained now, lol!

No, now it's about "case numbers" (as in including asymptomatic but testing positive, positive but barely ill, positive but no more ill that one would be with the flu...all the way up to the seriously sick..all thrown together, with zero information about age ranges, or whether these "sick" are also "fully vaxed" or not.)

Nice trick! "Cases". "Cases" will NEVER go to zero, if you haven't noticed. They just keep going...mutation after mutation, year after year...

Well done, media/government! Keep the rabble cowering in fear through the new year...and beyond!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

You get thousands of positives daily because youre going overboard with testing everyone....if Australia did the same as Japan and only tested people with heavy symptoms for 3 days straight they would have the same negligent number positives as Japan has.

In the last 7 days Australia did 1.97 million tests in a population of 25 million !! Positive test rate of 0.6%. Hospitalizations remain low so it seems Omicron is much less serious than Delta and hopefully is our way out of the pandemic.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Hito Bito

Or informed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Queensland state reported 1,158 cases, the first time the state has seen more than 1,000 cases in a day, but hospitalizations remained low. 

OMG, the sky is falling.

I think you are getting hysterical yet again.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

