FILE PHOTO: Heavy machinery has been brought in at the scene of a landslide triggered by heavy rains on January 23, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, January 24, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland/File Photo

New Zealand authorities suspended recovery efforts on Sunday for victims ‌of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country's North Island.

Six people, including two ⁠teenagers, are presumed dead after heavy ‍rains triggered Thursday's landslide at ‍Mount Maunganui ‍on the island's east coast, bringing ⁠down soil and rubble at the site in the ​city of Tauranga, crowded with families on summer holidays.

Authorities have been working to identify the victims after human remains were found at the site on Saturday.

But ⁠a crack found at the site prompted recovery work to cease for the day on Sunday, said police Superintendent Tim Anderson.

"As a result of that, we've had to pull all our staff out," Anderson told reporters at Mount Maunganui, adding, "We've had to do that for the safety of everyone concerned."

He did not specify when work would resume, saying ​the authorities were taking it "day by day at the moment".

Prime Minister Christopher ⁠Luxon said on Saturday it was "devastating to receive the news we have all been dreading", after the rescue ‍operation shifted to recovery.

"To the families ‌who have lost ‌loved ones - every New ‍Zealander is grieving with you," Luxon posted on ‌X.

The heavy rain this week ‍unleashed another landslide in the neighboring suburb of Papamoa, killing two.

