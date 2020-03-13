Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Photo: REUTERS file
world

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

Editor's note: Story will be updated later.

And she'll soon recover with nothing more than a few days of fever and a bit of a cold. Meanwhile, the panic this is causing means that a global economic meltdown is around the corner with subsequent job losses that will be far worse than any virus.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

oh no!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

