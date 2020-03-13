Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.
The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.
Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.
Tokyo-m
And she'll soon recover with nothing more than a few days of fever and a bit of a cold. Meanwhile, the panic this is causing means that a global economic meltdown is around the corner with subsequent job losses that will be far worse than any virus.
Aly Rustom
oh no!