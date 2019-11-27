Melania Trump booed at Baltimore youth event

Melania Trump was widely booed when she took the stage at a youth event in Baltimore on Tuesday, an unusually hostile reception for a U.S. first lady.
The sustained boos, which bookended her remarks and were interrupted by some cheers, marked the latest negative reception for President Donald Trump and the first lady at recent public events. The Republican president is seeking re-election in November 2020 as an impeachment inquiry against him heats up in Congress.
Baseball fans booed the Republican president at a World Series game in Washington in October. Days later, he was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos at a Mixed Martial Arts event in New York City. All three cities are heavily Democratic.
The first lady spoke about opioid addiction at the B’More Youth Summit hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, a nonprofit group founded by the actor.
"Hello, everyone," Mrs. Trump said as she tried to talk through sustained boos at the start of her brief remarks.
The jeering subsided, then restarted as she concluded by telling the audience: "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving. May God bless you, your families and the United States of America."
Donald Trump has few friends in Baltimore, a city he derided as "disgusting" and "rodent-infested" over the summer during a war of words with late hometown congressman Elijah Cummings, a harsh critic of Trump's policies. Protests greeted the president during a September visit to the city 40 miles (60 km) north of Washington.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Burning Bush
Downright rude and disrespectful.
Is there no decency left in America?
Serrano
Not surprising being as how Baltimore is run by corrupt Democrats who hate Melania's husband and her.
CrazyJoe
Good. This woman is richly deserving of scorn. If Mrs. Trump were merely shallow, wealth obsessed, hypocritical, sanctimonious, and lazy, which she manifestly is, I probably wouldn’t get too worked up over her.
But it is her cruelty that makes me hate her. She mockingly wore a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, where children were being separated from their migrant parents by the Trump administration. The blithe cruelty she demonstrated by flaunting her disdain for the traumatized detained children she flew down to torment was obscene, and for that I hate her.
So keep up the booing. I hope she gets a lot more of it.
Serrano
Good. This woman is richly deserving of scorn
In woke minds.
But it is her cruelty that makes me hate her. She mockingly wore a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border where children were being separated from their migrant parents by the Trump administration.
No one cared about that jacket except for the woked.
And if we had a wall we wouldn't have all these people crossing illegally and overwhelming our facilities.
SuperLib
She should go back to where she came from.
cla68
The misogyny on the left towards women who are strong, independent thinkers and doers like Melania is astounding.
zichi
What are "woke minds"?
ulysses
Sure copying Michelle Obama’s speeches was her ‘independent thinking’.
Strangerland
Are you suggesting that if a woman is a strong, independent thinker, she should given immunity from criticism?
bass4funk
She has nothing to worry about, if the people of Baltimore enjoy their living situation and the high crime, their choice, she doesn’t need to worry about it. It’s a free country.
Blacklabel
libs would have lost their minds if someone booed Michelle Obama.
HonestDictator
Just a repugnant kind of boomer trying to sound up with the times. Younger generations tend to use it mostly.
Realty check for the Trumpeteers, this is AMERICA. If the public don't like someone from a political standpoint they're obviously making their voices heard... you don't have to like it, but they have the RIGHT to do so.
lincolnman
Well, I think any of the President's family that doesn't involve themselves in politics should be treated respectfully - so can't excuse this booing, though these folks are just exercising their free speech right.
But she did make her bed so to speak - she wanted a green card for herself and her family - and got one under the "anchor" program that Trump and Trumpers rail against...
I support the view that If the spouses and family members stay out of politics, treat them with respect.
If they're disgusting, lying, vermin like Don Jr and Eric, they're fair game...
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
"I really don't care, do you?"
bass4funk
Gosh, now pleeeeeease tell the Democrats exactly what you said! I totally agree! Maybe they’ll listen for once.
Blacklabel
Yes especially tell college campuses and Antifa about this revelation. And give jobs back to all the people liberals got fired with their cancel culture.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Liberal cancel culture? Lolz As I kid, I remember my parents boycotting Disney for "promoting a gay lifestyle." I remember you righties boycotting Dick's after they stopped selling guns. I can also remember you righties demanding the NFL never hire Kaepernick again, because you didn't like what he had to say.
Liberal cancel culture my foot.
Blacklabel
Yes, all those things are that YOU dont go if YOU dont want to.
Dont go, dont buy, dont watch. personal choice.
Your liberal cancel culture makes things unavailable for everyone just because YOU dont like it.
We didnt physically block the entrance to Disney, put Dicks out of business or prevent Kaepernick from getting an NFL job.
I dont have a personal choice to still watch a show you got cancelled or to go to a movie or concert of a person you got fired. I cant read the Twitter feed of a person you got banned. etc etc.
Huge difference.
Blacklabel
so what were these people booing about anyway?
Melania is against opioids killing 300 Americans a week and trying to do something. Baltimore has 4 times as many deaths by opioids now as in 2010.
So are these booing people FOR people dying of opioids and want it to continue? quite ungrateful to me to act the way they did.
CrazyJoe
First the President bad mouths the city, unprovoked, then they send in the First Lady knowing she'll get booed because of the President's previous bad behavior so they can play victim on Fox News.
bass4funk
Liberals tried to boycott Chick-fil-a, but it didn’t work, their chicken is way too delicious even liberals can’t deny the luscious taste.
Liberals boycotted Sharpie for making and selling custom Trump markers. What’s that all about? They’re just markers!
And you see now how even given a second chance the guy is nothing but a headache.
bass4funk
Should she play the victim on CNN or msnbc? No, those networks are for the victims that are Trump haters. Like I said, she’s better than that, the people booed her, so what. Stay in Florida or go to any other red State and you’ll be a standing ovation.