Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel mill holdouts:

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off “so that not even a fly comes through.”
Putin expressed concern for the lives of Russian troops in deciding against sending them in to clear out the sprawling Azovstal steel mill, where the die-hard defenders were hiding in a maze of underground passageways.
Putin’s comments came as satellite images showed more than 200 new graves in a town where Ukrainian officials say the Russians have been burying Mariupol residents killed in the fighting. The imagery, from Maxar Technologies, shows long rows of graves stretching away from an existing cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko accused the Russians of “hiding their military crimes” by taking the bodies of civilians from the city and burying them in Manhush.
After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its vital but now badly damaged port.
But a few thousand Ukrainian troops, by Moscow's estimate, have stubbornly held out for weeks at the steel plant, despite a pummeling from Russian forces and repeated demands for their surrender. About 1,000 civilians were also trapped there, according to Ukrainian officials.
Instead of sending troops in to finish off the defenders in a potentially bloody frontal assault, Russia apparently intends to maintain the siege and wait for the fighters to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.
Boychenko rejected any notion that Mariupol had fallen into Russian hands.
“The city was, is and remains Ukrainian,” he declared. “Today our brave warriors, our heroes, are defending our city.”
The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine. It would help Moscow secure more of the coastline, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, and free up more forces to join the larger and potentially more consequential battle now underway for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, the Donbas.
At a joint appearance with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin declared, “The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” and he offered congratulations to Shoigu.
Shoigu predicted the steel plant could be taken in three to four days, but Putin said that would be “pointless" and would risk Russian lives.
“There is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities,” the Russian leader said. “Block off this industrial area so that not even a fly comes through.”
The plant covers 11 square kilometers and is threaded with some 24 kilometers of tunnels and bunkers.
“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Adm. Chris Parry said.
For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas is the war’s main objective. Moscow’s forces opened the new phase of the fighting this week along a 300-mile (480-kilometer) front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea.
While Russia continued heavy air and artillery attacks in those areas, it did not appear to gain any significant ground over the past few days, according to military analysts, who said Moscow's forces were still ramping up the offensive.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment, said the Ukrainians were hindering the Russian effort to push south from Izyum.
Rockets struck a neighborhood of Kharkiv on Thursday, and at least two civilians were burned to death in their car. A school and a residential building were also hit, and firefighters tried to put out a blaze and search for anyone trapped.
Western nations, meanwhile, rushed to pour heavy weapons into Ukraine to help it counter the offensive in the east.
All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little or no food, water, heat or medicine in Mariupol, which had a prewar population of about 430,000. Over 20,000 people have been killed in the siege, according to Ukrainian authorities.
The city has seized worldwide attention as the scene of some of the worst suffering of the war, including deadly airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater.
Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of launching attacks to block civilian evacuations from the city. On Thursday, at least two Russian attacks hit the city of Zaporizhzhia, a way station for people fleeing Mariupol, though no one was wounded, the regional governor said.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia probably wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest day on the Russian calendar, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.
In the continuing war of sanctions and countersanctions between Russia and the West, Moscow announced it has barred U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans, including foreign affairs commentators, from entering Russia.
The move was a response to “ever-widening anti-Russian sanctions” by the Biden administration, the ministry said in a statement, and targeted people it said were shaping a “Russophobic narrative.”
Similar restrictions were imposed on 61 Canadians.
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
Monty
Who cares if they have the victory on military side.
Russia, Putin and all his mass murdering, killing innocent men, woman and children, raping young women, torture innocent people...insane Mob and all his followers and every single idiot who defends what the Russians are doing in the Ukraine, lost already on all other sides all over the world.
Putin and his mass murdering Mob and all his followers and all the defenders of his actions did not only destroy Mariupol, they also destroyed their own country and each positive image the world had about Russia before they start this war and before they start to extinguish a complete nation.
And Russia will feel that for next hundred years.
Even Russia will win this war on military side, Russia is at its End!
The Avenger
Reminiscent of Poland 1939 and 1945, Bolshevik liquidation.
Cricky
The Russian military playbook hasn’t changed in 70-80 years. They want the steel works intact that’s all. Might take a week or two but that’s the goal. Then relocate poor workers from Russia there, and you have a steel factory.I believe it’s called cleansing.
Yrral
Cricky ,that mill is totally fine destroyed,they may find a few machine intact
Rodney
I have more respect for Putin. He offered safe passage for these neo-Nazi nationalists and foreign mercenaries, but Zeninsky ordered them to stay and die. Russian general said he will send troops into the tunnels, but Putin stopped him. He really cares about the lives of his soldiers.
this Donbass port city will be important for the future recovery of Donbass.
Mr Kipling
Cricky...
The people of Mariupol voted overwhelmingly in 2014 to join the Republic of Donetsk. Its a very Russian town. Though it looks like the factory will need more than a touch of paint to restart production.
zichi
98% of the city destroyed is no victory. More mass graves were found just outside of the city.
Mr Kipling
Zichi......
Not even 50% of the steel works is destroyed. Mariupol is a big city, most of it has seen no fighting in this conflict. I watched video of a reported in the city yesterday, life was going on "fairly normally" in places but 3 km away a wasteland.
u_s__reamer
May 9th is still a few weeks away, yet Putin's already announcing "victory", a premature ejaculation, methinks.
zichi
Mr Kipling
Do you have a link for the video? How do you explain the many satellite photos of the city's destruction? A new satellite photo showing a new mass grave with more than 200 people?
PTownsend
It would be nice to think Russia's military Crusades fought for their Lord Putin and his state's (race's ) religion to re-claim what they say is their mythical territory is at an end, but as long as the fossil economy exists, Russia will maintain its value as another gas station for the globe's fossil powers to use to fill up and top off their fuel tanks. And the global powers will continue their wars for ever more territory and the resources, especially fossil fuels found in those territories. Empires leave sovereign states alone. Find ways to generate electricity and power vehicles using resources found within your own borders, and focus more on conservation and finding ways to pollute less, both of which which would include burning much lower amounts of fossil fuels.
Zoroto
Protected by a shield of civilians, as usual.
lincolnman
Putin also claimed less than 30 days before he launched his massive invasion; "We intend and will strive to negotiate with our partners on the issues that we have raised in order to resolve them diplomatically,"
Putin is nothing but a KGB trained bald-faced liar...anything he says, just believe the opposite...
Unless he's praising his BFF Trump - you can take that to the bank...
Michael Machida
This loser [ Putin ] has killed thousands of innocent people in Ukraine and now says he has successfully taken over a city after over one month. What kind of a President is this guy? Ignorant and a short bully type.
Mr Kipling
Actually, there are no civilians in the steel works.... Just Zelenskyys sad effort to gain support for the fighters abandoned.
Zoroto
How can a satellite image even show a grave?
It's evidence of nothing. What's buried there if anything? People or livestock? If people, soldiers or civilians? Ukrainians or Russians or mix?
I really wish people would have more critical thinking skills instead of just parroting anything they read fitting their world view.
Mr Kipling
Zichi..
Google Graham Philips,
PTownsend
And also could be called 'demographic engineering' which empires like Russia have done throughout history, then long after they have moved those from their ethnic groups in claim they need to attack the country where they shifted their own people Justifying their attack saying 'Russian' people are living there and local people are mean to them. Russia is doing what other empires (eg. British, Ottoman, French, and Spanish among others have also done.
Russia covers a huge land area, there should be plenty o room for Russia to settle its own people within Russia's current, not mythical borders, but that might cost Putin and his oligarchs money they'd rather use to buy more palaces and luxury yachts for themselves and their families.
Stewie
Win lose or draw, Russia will be an economic basket case by time this is finished. Putin has single handedly broken the country. The people of russia will be paying for this action for decades.
zichi
Satellite photos can show the location of new mass graves but it will have to be dug to discover who is in them.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/21/satellite-images-show-mass-grave-near-mariupol-maxar-says
noriahojanen
Ok, I pretend to believe you. Now STOP KILLING and GET OUT. AT ONCE!
zichi
Graham Phillips is not a neutral reporter and a Putin supporter.
GuruMick
I cant believe the pro Putin comments on this story.
Critical thinkers eh ?
Parrots more likely.
There are dozens of nations in Europe with intelligence operations contributing to the overall picture of Putin the Butcher.
Then add the reports ON THE GROUND from Red Cross and journalists with video and still photos.
And yes, technology allows satellites to see graves while in space.
I can use a $50 telescope to see the moons details from earth.
Russia's name is mud now and will be for a hundred years.
John-San
Rodney: Putin is a dead man walking. Your backing a loser, That steel work is not a productive mill for EU standards For Ukarian to join the EU that steel work will take a few billions to get back online to EU standards. In other words a complete new steelworks even before the Russian invasion. So Rodney you don't know much at all and that is the reason why your backing a loser. Putin is a dead man walking.
Cricky
The people of Mariupol voted overwhelmingly in 2014 to join the Republic of Donetsk. Its a very Russian town. Though it looks like the factory will need more than a touch of paint to restart production.
then move to Russia, why live in a territory that’s not Russian? That makes no sense. Did these people not notice it wasn’t Russia? Not the smartest of people.
stormcrow
Putin: “Mariupol has been liberated.”
”They mill make a desert and call it peace.”
Zoroto
Or what.
Antiquesaving
It is strange the way people are acting, like nothing ever said in the past and reality doesn't exist.
Of course Putin isn't going to go in and take the place, than is what Zelensky and the rest wanted, they want "Martyrs" for the cause, that is why so many praised the holdouts in the steel plant for saying they will never surrender and fight to the last man!
Which is kind of interesting that they are praising this "to the lastan, never surrender" when the west since 1945 has called such action "fanaticism" when it was the Germans holding out in Berlin or the USSR in Stalingrad wasting human lives in a lost cause.
Mariupol is lost for now what purpose would it serve for these soldiers to die with no chance of winning? Only one A modern day "remember the Alamo"!
I thought we had gone passed that sort of fanaticism!
No Putin will just let the fade, hunger, thirst, etc...he isn't going to give them their and Zelensky's heroic martyrs deaths.
Michael Machida
The amazing thing is, as the net citizens talk strategy of Putin the main focus here is not what he is doing or what he will do next, it is that Putin in the first place is a War Criminal and Murderer who needs to be stopped in his tracks. Most people around the word want peace. So, how can anyone in their right minds treat this illegal war like its a mere chess game? People are dying, losing their husbands, wives, children, family pets, homes, they have no food, water, and are getting bombed 24/7. We are not there but many people sit behind their computers talking strategy of the corrupt evil little demon that looks like a man but in reality is not. We should be discussing how to stop this illegal war and go after Putin to face a tribunal.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Masses where? In authoritarian hell holes like China or sub-saharan Africa? Weird flex, but I'll give you that. Russia is very well-respected amongst the most disreputable of nations.
lincolnman
Expect the Potemkin Village world of the Kremlin to ratchet up even their beyond crazy level of fantasy and kookiness as the May 9th Victory Day approaches...
Putin will "arrange" for thousands of Ukrainian civilian women and children he illegally captured and then forcibly took to Russia to suddenly "appear" at the military parade celebration...carrying Russian flags and cheering their "liberation"...
Also marching will be all 500 sailors from the Moskva...who will all say their ship didn't sink and is currently acting as a cruise liner evacuating Ukrainians from Mariupol...
Throwing a bone to his best US friend, he will announce that all four of Hunter Biden's laptops have been found In Ukraine and are being "forensically analyzed" by the FSB, with results being turned over to Roger Stone...
He'll also say that Russian scientists have found 5G network towers do cause COVID and religious-funded space lasers are to blame for forest fires...
u_s__reamer
Thanks to the Russian demolition of Mariupol's superannuated steel mill the Ukrainians will be able to build back better with a state of the art steelworks funded by Russia's impounded monies after the unwanted occupiers finally see the writing on the wall (Иди на хуй) and depart with their tail between their legs.
Cricky
Well the overwhelming population of Mariupol have fled Russian terror or in mass grave, so if you think a desolate empty city smelling of corpse are a welcoming party. Don’t invite me to one of your parties.
Kniknaknokkaer
It's quite interesting to hear thoughts of Crimean residents who were all for Russia around 2014. They are not happy with the police state they have their now that's for sure.
Kniknaknokkaer
"I didn't really appreciate what I had before" as one lamenting Crimean resident said.
stormcrow
Not all Russian people are bad.
However, the Russian government’s propaganda machine has convinced too many Russians that Ukrainians are non-human and that the torture, rape and murder of them is appropriate.
Russia, as with the end of Nazi Germany, will have to be educated in Peaceful Civilizations 101.
cleo
Strange then that the russian military were not met with hugs and kisses and flowers in gratitude for their 'liberation'......?
Silly me, of course they were too preoccupied dodging artillery shells, being bombed in theatres and maternity hospitals and trying (and mostly failing) to find safe passage out of the city westwards to notice that they were being liberated.
Explain to me again why Mad Vlad is deliberately killing the very people he says he is there to 'save'?
John-San
Russia was a super power. 2 months on Russia has run away from a fight in the north, Scared. It taken 2 months to take a one town not even a city. 20,000 dead Russians 1000,s of tanks and heavy armour. It seem Putin tin soldiers are much chop. Yes Putin is a winner Not. Soon other countries will take notice of Putin useless tin army and make moves for better allies. Look at Hungary. for being a Putin Allie has cost them 40 billion withheld by the EU.
2020hindsights
Mr Kipling
No they didn't.
UChosePoorly
2020hindsights - I am sure Mr. K has a source for that, right Mr. K?
justasking
There's no winning this war. Everyone is a loser unless Putin is taken down.
UChosePoorly
At any rate, the 2014 "referenda" were a farce and also not legal under Ukrainian Law.
As in most of the world, one cannot just vote their vote way to "independence" without the consent of the rest of the country. Otherwise, what would prevent each of us from simply voting their way out of our own countries?
Peeping_Tom
" Scared. It taken 2 months to take a one town not even a city"
Well, the US bombed Iraq furiously for 6 weeks before putting a single boot on the ground.
Guess they were "scared" then!
UChosePoorly
Are you talking about 1991 or 2003? Either way, this is not correct, but just curious which one you were referencing.
2020hindsights
UChosePoorly
Yes, he probably would quote the referendum in Donetsk Oblast. Of course, the referendum was completely illegitimate and a farce.
Jacobo
It is a very small war and it will be forgotten very quickly. Even the great wars (Hiroshima-Nagasaki) are not in memory anymore.
Antiquesaving
Strange just the region voting to separate has been done many time, just the region unilaterally declaring independence has been a staple of the formation of countries for quite some time.
Then I guess the USA should still be part of the UK seeing the rest of the UK never approved it, more recently Kosovo seeing the rest of Serbia never got a say, or does this only apply to what the USA and the west like?
I mean under that same thinking then the Ukraine would still be part of Russia or at least the remnants or the Soviet Union seeing the rest of the Union and Russia never got to vote to approve it leaving.
Do you see how silly it sounds.
Places like Canada had 2 referendums on Quebec independence only held in Quebec, had it voted to leave Canada do you think Canada would say "no" the rest need to give you permission!?
Peeping_Tom
"Are you talking about 1991 or 2003?"
Not difficult for you to find out which one.
"Either way, this is not correct,"
Oh, 1000% sure.
UChosePoorly
2020 - I am trying to look for a more Mariupol-specific breakdown, but the more I read about the 2014 referenda, the worse and worse it looks. Very literally, almost nobody has accepted the results as accurate and legitimate.
What a piece of work the Self-Proclaimed Head of the Donetsk People's Republic is:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denis_Pushilin
venze
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel mill holdouts:
Does that mean 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill will eventually die of hunger as there is no sign of their surrender yet?
What a gruesome if not grotesque 'victory' for Putin..
UChosePoorly
AS - maybe in some countries it is legal, but not in the Ukraine, nor in my country, the US.