Reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing expected Monday, officials say

Gaza's main border crossing in Rafah will reopen for Palestinians on Monday, Israel said, with preparations underway at the war-ravaged enclave's main gateway that has been largely shut ‌for almost two years.

Before the war, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt was the only direct exit point for most Gazans to reach the outside world as well as a key entry point for aid into the territory. It has been largely shut since May 2024 and under ⁠Israeli military control on the Gazan side.

COGAT, the Israeli military unit that oversees humanitarian coordination, ‍said the crossing will reopen in both directions for Gaza residents on foot only and ‍its operation will be ‍coordinated with Egypt and the European Union.

"Today, a pilot is underway to test and assess the operation of the crossing. ⁠The movement of residents in both directions, entry and exit to and from Gaza, is expected to begin tomorrow," COGAT said in a statement.

A Palestinian official and a European source close ​to the EU mission confirmed the details. The Egyptian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

STRICT SECURITY CHECKS

Israel has said the crossing would open under stringent security checks only for Palestinians who wish to leave the war-ravaged enclave and for those who fled the fighting in the first months of the war to return.

Many of those expected to leave are sick and wounded Gazans in need of medical care abroad. ⁠The Palestinian health ministry has said that there are 20,000 patients waiting to leave Gaza.

An Israeli defence official said that the crossing can hold between 150-200 people altogether in both directions. There will be more people leaving than returning because patients leave together with escorts, the official added.

"(The Rafah crossing) is the lifeline for us, the patients. We don't have the resources to be treated in Gaza," said Moustafa Abdel Hadi, a kidney patient in a central Gaza hospital, awaiting a transplant abroad.

"If the war impacted a healthy person by 1%, it has impacted us 200%," he said, sitting as he received dialysis treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. His travel request, he said, has been approved.

Two Egyptian officials said that at least 50 Palestinian patients will be processed on Sunday to cross Rafah into Egypt for treatment. In the first few days around 200 people, patients and their family members, will cross daily into Egypt, the officials said, with 50 people returning to Gaza per day.

Lists of Gazans set to pass ​through the crossing have been submitted by Egypt and approved by Israel, the official said.

NEXT PHASE OF TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN

Reopening the border crossing was a key requirement of the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to ⁠end the Israel-Hamas war.

But the ceasefire, which came into effect in October after two years of fighting, has been repeatedly shaken by rounds of violence.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed more than 500 Palestinians since the ceasefire, local health officials say, and Palestinian militants have killed four Israeli ‍troops, according to Israeli authorities.

On Saturday, Israel launched some of its most intense airstrikes since the ceasefire, killing at ‌least 30 people, in what it said was ‌a response to a Hamas violation of the truce on ‍Friday when militants emerged from a tunnel in Rafah.

The next phases of Trump's plan for Gaza foresee governance being handed to Palestinian technocrats, Hamas ‌laying down its weapons and Israeli troops withdrawing from the territory while an international force ‍keeps the peace and Gaza is rebuilt.

Hamas has so far rejected disarmament and Israel has repeatedly indicated that if the Islamist militant group is not disarmed peacefully, it will use force to make it do so.

