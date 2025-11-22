Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, former Trump loyalist, says she is resigning from Congress

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a loyal supporter-turned-critic of President Donald Trump who faced his political retribution if she sought reelection, said Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.
Greene, in a more than 10-minute video posted online, explained her decision and said she didn’t want her congressional district “to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” she said.
Greene’s resignation followed a public fallout with Trump in recent months, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.
Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.
She said her last day would be Jan 5, 2026.
The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.
In a brief phone call Friday night, Trump told ABC News that Greene’s resignation is “great news for the country.” He said had no plans to speak with Greene but wishes her well.
Greene was one of the most vocal and visible supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again politics, and she embraced some of his unapologetic political style.
Her break with him was a notable fissure in his grip over conservatives, particularly his most ardent base. But her decision to step down in the face of his opposition put her on the same track as many of the more moderate establishment Republicans before her who went crosswise with Trump.
The congresswoman, who recorded the video announcing her resignation while sitting in her living room wearing a cross necklace and with a Christmas tree and a peace lily plant behind her, said, “My life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self-worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God.”
A crack in the MAGA movement
Greene had been closely tied to the Republican president since she launched her political career five years ago.
In her video Friday, she underscored her longtime loyalty to Trump except on a few issues, and said it was “unfair and wrong” that he attacked her for disagreeing.
“Loyalty should be a two-way street and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest, because our job title is literally ‘representative,’” she said.
Greene swept to office at the forefront of Trump's MAGA movement and quickly became a lightning rod on Capitol Hill for her often beyond-mainstream views. In her video Friday, Greene said she had “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”
As she embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and appeared with white supremacists, Greene was initially opposed by party leaders but welcomed by Trump. He called her “a real WINNER!”
Yet over time she proved a deft legislator, having aligned herself with then-GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who would go on to become House speaker. She was a trusted voice on the right flank, until McCarthy was ousted in 2023.
While there has been an onslaught of lawmakers from both parties heading for the exits ahead of next fall’s midterm elections, as the House struggles through an often chaotic session, Greene's announced retirement will ripple throughout the ranks — and raise questions about her next moves.
Greene was first elected to the House in 2020. She initially planned to run in a competitive district in northern Atlanta’s suburbs, but relocated to the much more conservative 14th District in Georgia’s northwest corner.
The opening in her district means Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will have to set a special election date within 10 days of Greene’s resignation. Such a special election would fill out the remainder of Greene’s term through January 2027. Those elections could take place before the party primaries in May for the next two-year term.
Conspiracy-minded
Even before her election, Greene showed a penchant for harsh rhetoric and conspiracy theories, suggesting a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas was a coordinated attack to spur support for new gun restrictions. In 2018, she endorsed the idea that the U.S. government perpetrated the attacks on Sept 11, 2001, and mused that a “so-called” plane had hit the Pentagon.
Greene argued in 2019 that Reps Ilhan Omar D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, both Muslim women, weren’t “official” members of Congress because they used Qurans rather than Bibles in their swearing-in ceremonies.
She was once a sympathizer with QAnon, an online network that believes a global cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals, including U.S. government leaders, operates a child sex trafficking ring. She eventually distanced herself, saying she got “sucked into some of the things I had seen on the internet.”
During the pandemic, she drew backlash and apologized for comparing the wearing of safety masks to the horrors of the Holocaust.
She also drew ridicule and condemnation after a conspiracy she speculated about on Facebook in 2018, in which she suggested a California wildfire may have been caused by “lasers or blue beams of light” controlled by a left-wing cabal tied to a prominent Jewish family.
When Trump was out of power between his first and second terms, Greene was often a surrogate for his views and brash style in Washington.
While then-President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address in 2022, Greene stood up and began chanting “Build the wall,” referring to the U.S.-Mexico border wall that Trump began in his first term.
Last year, when Biden gave his last State of the Union address, Greene again drew attention as she confronted him over border security and the killing of a nursing student from Georgia, Laken Riley, by an immigrant in the country illegally.
Greene, wearing a red MAGA hat and a T-shirt about Riley, handed the president a button that said “Say Her Name.” The congresswoman then shouted that at the president midway through his speech.
Frustration with the GOP
But this year, her first serving with Trump in the White House, cracks began to appear slowly in her steadfast support — before it broke wide open.
Greene’s discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn’t run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn’t win.
Greene’s restlessness only intensified in July, when she announced she wouldn’t run for Georgia governor, either.
She was also frustrated with the Republican leadership on Capitol Hill, which worked in lockstep with the president.
Greene said in her video that “the legislature has been mostly sidelined” since Republicans took unified control of Washington in January and her bills “just sit collecting dust."
“That’s how it is for most members of Congress’ bills,” she said. “The speaker never brings them to the floor for a vote.”
Messages left with House Speaker Mike Johnson's office were not immediately returned.
Republicans will likely lose the midterms elections next year, Greene said, and then she’d “be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me.”
“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she said. “I refuse to be a battered wife hoping it all goes away and gets better.”© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
22 Comments
Login to comment
NCIS Reruns
Don't let the door hit you where the good Lord split you.
HopeSpringsEternal
Makes sense, MTG just too unstable in terms of her personality and policy positions, has good intentions but too risky for others to get too close, as so many suspect she's more focused on 'Grandstanding'/Attention
Desert Tortoise
Lol, ignoring the fact that the Quran used was the property of the late President Thomas Jefferson. Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution requires that senators and representatives “be bound by Oath or Affirmation” to support the Constitution, but that same clause ends with the declaration that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” Members of Congress have used other than religious texts including law books with copies of the US Constitution ( Senator Sinema who says she is religiously unaffiliated ) and other texts to be sworn in on. There is no requirement in law that says a member of Congress has to be sworn in on a Christian Bible.
funkymofo
k, bye. She can get back to the important stuff like harassing school shooting survivors, maybe write a book about Jewish space lasers.
Wick's pencil
Very difficult for honest people with principles to remain in government.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I think she is reprehensible but not quite as reprehensible as King MAGA. She should have seen whether she can really be out crazied in a primary.
Bob Fosse
Good riddance. Just because she’s split with the president doesn’t make her any less of a train wreck. She can try distancing herself from her wacky qanon past but it’s too late. Her disappearance will be America’s win but sadly comedy’s loss.
Jimizo
The US deserves better than stolen election /Jewish space laser conspiracy garbage.
This is the stuff of stunted teenagers watching trash on YouTube.
Hopefully she’ll be replaced by something worthwhile.
Jimizo
What are her principles?
How about actions? Do you think she should’ve done more to help deal with the threat of Jewish space lasers?
bass4funk
I really liked the woman, smart, decent, a true fighting warrior, which is always appreciated but sadly, she just lost her way, I wish her well, but she's right, her re-election campaign would be brutal.
HopeSpringsEternal
MTG's convictions are real and deeply believes in the "Make America Great Agenda", but she's just not sharp enough, getting played by some on the left, so it's time she packs her bags, she'll do much better in statewide politics, as she's not 'geared' for the national level
Jimizo
She’s as conspiracy theorist, and as we know, they tend to be childish, intellectually stunted and unfit for employment.
Also too dishonest to be taken seriously in any discussion
lincolnman
We all know that this is about...and it just shows what a cesspool MAGA-world is...
MTG wanted to run for the Senate but Trump, as he always does, put loyalty last and cut her legs off...
THAT'S when Greene suddenly started pushing back against Trump and his policies - she felt BETRAYED given her full-throated support for everything he did...
It just grew from there - until Greene saw other Repubs pushing back and Trump's poll numbers crashing...
Now she pulls the trigger on her try to be the Ultra MAGA Queen replacing the demented old King...
And she may make it - even though she did call Trump a "traitor"...just look at JD - he compared Trump to Hitler and he's now VP...
The MAGA civil war will be between MTG, Vance, and Cruz - and they'll cut each other to pieces to inherit the MAGA Golden Ring...
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump will likely back her for local office in GA, probably nudged her out, as Trump's not comfortable with her while he Governs, but on the campaign trail he loved her!
Desert Tortoise
Here is the Birdeye page for Taylor Commercial Inc., Ms. Greene's construction company, which she inherited from her father, including customer reviews. Her company has 11 five star reviews and 155 one star reviews for an average rating of 1.3 out of 5. Good luck in the business world Ms. Greene. You have your work cut out for you, lol.
https://reviews.birdeye.com/taylor-commercial-inc-165745915055859
iraira
She's doing this as she's going to run for President in 2028. Her whole slide to the center/right is to capture the independents and anti-Maga repubs. Gavin is doing the same from the Democrat side.
lincolnman
So, who do you support, the gal that called Trump a "traitor", the guy that "compared him to Hitler", or the other guy that called him a "sniveling coward"? ROFL...
blackpassenger
Tired of fellating dear leader, I guess
bass4funk
That is just stupid, all of it. I don't even know or care about the name calling, I support these conservatives and they all have the right to feel any way they wish as Americans, God knows I have deep feelings about a lot of Democrats and liberals.
plasticmonkey
= she wasn’t loyal enough
That’s what holds MAGA together: loyalty to Trump. Once the orange god is gone, MAGA falls to pieces.
John-San
To admit that you were dumb as and lack any critical thinking when she support the child abuser autocrat President takes character.
Bob Fosse
So she wasn’t playing 4d chess with 47. Another conspiracy bites the dust.