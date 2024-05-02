 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congress Speaker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is followed by reporters as she walks down the steps at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
world

Greene vows to force vote next week on ousting House Speaker Johnson

0 Comments
By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Wednesday she would call a vote next week on ousting House Speaker Mike Johnson, forcing her colleagues to choose sides in a difficult showdown after Democratic leaders announced they would provide the votes to save the Republican speaker's job.

Speaking outside the Capitol, Greene ranted against Republican Party leaders at the highest levels and pushed back against their public entreaties, including from Donald Trump, to avoid another messy political fight so close to the November election. With her was Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., one of the few lawmakers who have joined her effort.

“We need leaders in the House of Representatives that are going to get this done,” said Greene, R-Ga., holding up a red “MAGA” hat from Trump's “Make America Great Again” campaign movement.

“Mike Johnson is not capable of that job,” she said.

In pressing ahead next week, she said that "every member of Congress needs to take that vote."

The standoff with Greene, one of Trump's most enthusiastic supporters, risks throwing Republican control of the House into a fresh round of chaos as rank-and-file lawmakers will have to choose between ousting Johnson, R-La., as speaker or joining with Democrats to keep him on the job.

Democrats see in Johnson a potential partner, a hard-line conservative who nevertheless is willing to lead his Republican Party away from the far-right voices obstructing the routine business of governing, including funding the government and, more recently, supporting Ukraine and other U.S. allies overseas.

The Democratic leader, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and his team issued a joint statement this week saying it was time to “turn the page” on the GOP chaos, announcing that the Democrats would vote to table Greene’s motion to vacate the speaker’s office, essentially ensuring Johnson is not evicted from office.

“Are you going to embrace Hakeem Jeffries?” said Massie, before a poster-photo of Jeffries handing Johnson the gavel when the Republican first became speaker last fall.

Johnson's opponents are few, at this point, and less than the eight that it took to oust now-former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., last fall in the first ever removal of sitting speaker from the powerful office that is second in the line of succession to the president. Just one other Republican, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, has Greene's joined the effort.

Greene and Massie said they were giving their colleagues the weekend to weigh their options before calling for the vote on her motion to vacate next week. Or, they said, Johnson could simply resign.

The turmoil has gripped a House already essentially at a standstill. Johnson has been unable to command his razor-thin majority to work together on party priorities and has been forced him into the arms of Democrats for the votes needed to approve most big bills — and now, to keep his job.

Johnson had been elected by Republicans as a last-ditch consensus candidate after McCarthy's ouster, but he courted the far-right's ire when he led passage of the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and U.S. allies that they oppose.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog