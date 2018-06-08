Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Report on FBI's Clinton email probe coming next week

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's internal watchdog into the agency's handling of an inquiry into the management of emails by former U.S. presidential candidate Hilary Clinton will be released next week, the agency said on Thursday.

U.S. Congressional committees are also currently investigating the FBI's handling of the enquiry in 2016.

The U.S. Justice Department's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, said in a letter that most of the process to sign off on the report and protect classified information it may contain"is now complete, and we anticipate releasing the report on June 14, 2018."

He also said in the letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley that he will appear at the committee's June 18 hearing on the FBI's actions in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

The House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight Committees also announced on Thursday they will hold a hearing the next day on June 19.

The Inspector General's report will conclude an examination into former FBI Director James Comey’s statements in August 2016 that no charges would be brought against Clinton and his subsequent announcement days before the election that the FBI was re-opening its investigation into her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.

The agency was concerned that Clinton's use of a non-government computer server may have jeopardized classified information.

The report also is expected to address whether active and retired FBI agents in New York leaked information about investigations of the Clinton Foundation charitable organization and the discovery of a trove of Clinton-related emails shortly before the November 2016 election.

Law enforcement officials previously told Reuters information about the email trove was leaked to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, an adviser to the Trump campaign who subsequently discussed the contents on Fox News Channel days before Comey informed Congress of the discovery.

Horowitz’s office has sought to determine whether the leaks influenced Comey’s decision 11 days before the election to announce the reopening of the Clinton email investigation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

9 Onsen in Hokkaido Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Get Behind the Wheel of a Lucrative Career in Japan with Military Auto Source

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Work, Fun, and Many Memories: My One Special Month at Tokyo American Club

Savvy Tokyo