Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
world

Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a constitutional overhaul Wednesday to boost the powers of parliament and the Cabinet, a move signalling Putin's intention to carve out a new position for himself after his current term ends.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation hours after Putin discussed the constitutional amendments during his state of the nation address.

The Russian leader thanked Medvedev for his service but said the prime minister's Cabinet had failed to fulfill all of its objectives. In televised remarks, Putin said Medvedev would take up a new position as a deputy head of the presidential Security Council.

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin's, has served as Russia's prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012, becoming a placeholder when Putin had to switch into the prime minister's office because of constitutional term limits on the presidency.

Medvedev obediently stepped down after just one term as president and let Putin reclaim the top job in what was widely seen as cynical political maneuvering and triggered massive protests in Moscow

Putin asked the member's of Medvedev's Cabinet to keep working until a new Cabinet is formed.

Medvedev's resignation followed Putin's annual state of the nation address earlier Wednesday. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members.

The proposed move is seen as part of Putin's efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

5 Tips To Make Your 2020 New Year’s Health Resolution A Success

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Pokémon Center Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

McDonald’s Japan’s Newest Dessert is Literally Called an Adult Cream Pie

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo