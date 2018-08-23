Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man kills 2 women in Belgian knife attack; no terror motive

BRUSSELS

A man allegedly stabbed two women to death in eastern Belgium on Wednesday, authorities said, in a knife attack that the local mayor said was not terror-related.

Thierry Wimmer, the mayor of Plombieres, said that there were "several victims" after a knife-wielding man entered a restaurant in the town close to Liege and started stabbing the owner and a relative in an apparent domestic conflict. By the end of the attack, the suspect was also dead.

Wimmer said on his Facebook page that "this act does not present any terrorist character" and was a domestic dispute.

It was not immediately clear how the attacker died.

