Republican congresswoman: Many mass murderers are Democrats

A Republican congresswoman from upstate New York said Wednesday that "many" people who commit mass murder turn out to be Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney made the remarks on Talk 1300 Radio during a discussion about calls for stricter gun control since last week's deadly Florida high school shooting.
"Yeah, well, obviously there is a lot of politics in it, and it's interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats, but the media doesn't talk about that either," Tenney told talk show host Fred Dicker.
Tenney did not offer any evidence to support that statement.
Democratic state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi, who is opposing Tenney this fall, called her comments "disgusting" and "toxic" and urged her to apologize.
Evan Lukaske, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Tenney demonstrated "how completely unfit she is to serve in Congress."
In a statement Wednesday night, Tenney said her comments were taken out of context.
"I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy," she said. "While we know the perpetrators of these atrocities have a wide variety of political views, my comments are in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crime. I will continue to stand up for law-abiding citizens who are smeared by anti-gun liberal elitists."
Tenney was first elected in 2016. Her district covers a large swath of central New York including the cities of Binghamton, Utica and Rome.
PTownsend
She's living in that fact free world where all you need to do to appeal to a base of Americans is use a few magic words, such as :
and
and
When these are heard or read in a headline her base run to their safe places and count their weapons.
TorafusuTorasan
Almost all gun sellers are Republicans or Libertarians. She and her team are complicit in trying to capitalize on mass killing and resulting paranoia to ramp up gun sales.
Mass shooters are not into mainstream politics as much as extreme fringe ideologies, probably covering the whole spectrum. But looking at Nikolas Cruz, a former ROTC student in the red state Florida, who later trained with a white nationalist anti-government militia? That is a definite Tea Party/GOP move right there. Tenney needs to get out of her rural enclave and check out the issues in pro-gun states like FL, AZ, MT, or ID.
In AZ this week, for example, one section of BLM controlled public land has been closed down indefinitely to shooting after a pregnant mother was shot and killed. How would Tenney know if it was a Dem or GOP stray bullet that hit the woman, when the police can't determine the shooter out of the hundreds of gun hobbyists?
zichi
There's an outrage with quite a long list of white supremacist killers like Dylann Roof and now maybe also Nikolas Cruz was influenced in that way. Anti-abortion extremists.Rightwing extremists. Oklahoma bombing killing 168.
Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2015
https://www.adl.org/sites/default/files/documents/assets/pdf/combating-hate/Murder-and-Extremism-in-the-United-States-in-2015-web.pdf
Ricky Kaminski
and........round and round we go. The polarity merry go round to nowhere.
MrBum
There's also a photo of him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
The "media and liberals" don't harp on that to avoid further polarization... But if we're having a truly honest discussion, they should. The politics of a mass murderer DO matter when the party they support actually enables or encourages their actions. As you say, it's primarily the GOP that advocates for loose gun laws and loudly encourages their base to exercise their "2nd amendment rights" for money and political strategy.
Toasted Heretic
Well, don't do it then, Congresswoman.
viking68
More disinformation coming from the conservative echo chambers.
Or, is this tasty morsel coming from the IRA via the GoP?
Jimizo
What a waste of a sentence. It’s not necessary in the slightest for the people who like that kind of statement.
Strangerland
Apparently she was so fed up that she decided to politicize the tragedy, and demonize liberal Americans.
Classy.
viking68
I don't even know what an "illegal gun crime" is, how those comments point to democrats, and who are the prosecutors who fail to prosecute whatever crime she is worried about, who is supposedly committing the crimes she is asserting . . . .
Crimes are inherently illegal. If committed with a gun, they are still illegal. Illegal gun sales are illegal.
Am I just being too elitist?
To me, she sounds like a child spouting excuses (talking points) after getting caught doing something naughty (unfounded).
dcog9065
She just couldn't resist could she. She makes the comment and then when called up on it she immediately denounces the media and "liberal elites". Ironically, these morons denounce the media and "liberal elites" so often that these denunciations comically don't mean anything anymore
Laguna
I don't friggin' care whatever political inclinations amass murderer may have. Sprayed bullets are neither blue nor red, but the resulting color is both (red blood, blue flesh).
Sheesh - what a moron.
Aly Rustom
The Republican party has really gone Bonnie Bonkers
Cricky
Democrats? Legally owning guns due to republican laws. Ahh also little bit cash, I can understand a soldier needing a semi auto /full auto but not Mr Crazy or Mr normal soon to be crazy. What are these republicans doing other than supporting a gun culture perhaps 18 school shootings in two months are not enough. It's so obvious that politicians are working for an industry and not for people. Don't think I could produce enough vomit to make my point.
Thunderbird2
So after the tears we now have the frankly stupid finger-pointing as a means of deflecting from the ugly truth that it's the right wing who want guns everywhere - it's almost like MAD (mutually assured destruction) run wild... they seem to be of the mind-set that since nuclear weapons have stopped nuclear war, more guns will stop gun crime in the USA.
Sorry, but the frankly bonkers idea that arming teachers will prevent mass shootings in schools is utter bollocks.
Tommy Jones
Conservative intellect strong at work.
smithinjapan
"Tenney said her comments were taken out of context."
Ummm... so... how does context make the comments better? and what is the context? This?
"I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy,"
So, she was angry that Democrats want more gun control to try and cut these kind of massacres down, so she made her statement -- with no evidence to back it up, which is typical of Republicans -- and it was "taken out of context". Got it. Her comments were also the Democrats' fault.
Another disgusting Republican using the deaths of her fellow Americans -- and mostly KIDS -- to push her political agenda, which is both baseless in her statements, and clearly demonstrates the need to reign in such people and such comments. Shame on this woman, and shame on the US for allowing it.
katsu78
Which is the sadder statement on the state of the Republican Party?
That Tenney felt that advocating for reasonable gun control laws amounts to "demonizing" gun owners?
That Tenney decided the best way to respond to that was to demonize Democrats?
Or that a sizable chunk of her followers won't notice that her comment was so riddled with fallacies that it doesn't even achieve that intended demonization?
CrazyJoe
VOTE OUT Rep. Claudia Tenney. She DESERVES being retired.
This person is sick beyond belief. How disgusting to try to make political points out of the death of innocent children. She should be drummed out of office. She is obviously on the payroll of the NRA.
Madverts
Insane comments from an Insane Party inmate.
Live from the GOP lunatic asylum.
Nobody should be surprised to be fair.
stormcrow
How do people like this get elected? This is part of the problem.
Nick in Japan
American education at it's best ....
Goodlucktoyou
Because 50% don’t know where Australia is, 40% don’t have food or education, and 10% are so rich they don’t even know their maids name.
cla68
So, is it true most mass killers are Democrats? Judging by how defensive the comments are, looks like she hit a nerve.
Strangerland
Nope. They are pretty much all Republicans.
Madverts
No most people are rightly saying her comments are baseless.
And insane....
stormcrow
cla68: "So, is it true that most mass killers are Democrats?"
Actually, if you go to Youtube and search Nikolas Cruz pistol . . . well, it looks a lot like he's wearing a red Make America Great Again cap.
Jimizo
Looks like the search for a Republican Presidential candidate obnoxious and insane enough to get the nomination post-Trump could be over.
I don’t know if she’ll be able to beat a likely candidate strapped to a stretcher wearing a Hannibal Lecter mask in debates.
1glenn
Like the clock said, "cuckoo, cuckoo."
Kabukilover
There is no such thing as an honorable conservative. But some are worse than others, like this woman. She has put so much faith in the power of fake news that she believes simply to make up an insane story like this is to make it true.
The sad fact is thanks to abolition of the fairness doctrine under Reagan fake news, as generated by Fox News, works.
Lots of Americans, who are incapable of critical thinking, buy into anything the fakers say. I had a friend who emailed me earnestly to inform me that Bill O"Reilly had photographs proving Obama was a secret Muslin. "Just though I'd let you know," he said.
Claudia Tenney knew exactly what she was doing. The lie stays. Refutation comes too late, when the news has moved on.
Suppose I told you Claudia Tenney had ten children by ten men before she was sixteen? Of course that is utter nonsense. It is untrue; but had I left off the disclaimer how many would have believed this statement?
Haaa Nemui
Irrelevant comment from an irrelevant woman. Sadly there are too many who will take what she says and try to use it as a relevant statement. Republicans, Democrats.... It doesn't matter. People are dying.
SuperLib
Oh she's going to be the doll of the Republican Party. Next up, if she's smart, she'll say that she's being attacked over her values, not her dumb comment.
HonestDictator
As I said, the illness in the GOP is on full display. "Libs and dems" is all that matters to them. When it's going to be the growing majority of independents that start kicking them out of office on their butts during the next election due to their partisanship stupidity.