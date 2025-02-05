 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard Image: Reuters/Nathan Howard
world

Republican doctor clears way for Senate to confirm Kennedy as top U.S. health official

6 Comments
By Gabriella Borter and Stephanie Kelly
WASHINGTON

Robert F Kennedy Jr cleared a big hurdle in his bid to become the top U.S. health official on Tuesday after clinching the committee vote of Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor who had expressed wariness over Kennedy's anti-vaccine views.

Cassidy, who spent decades working in public health, was seen as a potential swing vote on the Senate Finance Committee, which voted 14-13 on Tuesday morning to put Kennedy's nomination to a full Senate vote. All Republicans voted in favor and all Democrats voted against advancing Kennedy's nomination.

Cassidy chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. During a hearing before that committee last week, Cassidy had said he was troubled by Kennedy's long record of casting doubt on vaccine safety, and cited his own ethical duties as a physician.

But by Tuesday, after facing an intense political pressure campaign - including billionaire Elon Musk's threats to support primary opponents of any Republican who obstructed Trump's nominees - Cassidy said he had gotten the necessary reassurances to vote in line with his party.

Speaking on the Senate floor after his 'yes' vote, Cassidy said he had made his decision to support Kennedy after speaking with him multiple times over the weekend and even Tuesday morning.

"Mr Kennedy and the administration reached out seeking to reassure me regarding their commitment to protecting the public health benefit of vaccination," Cassidy said. "My support is built on insurances that this will not have to be a concern, and that he and I can work together to build an agenda to make America healthy again."

Cassidy said that he was assured he would have an "unprecedentedly close collaborative working relationship" with Kennedy if the nominee is confirmed, through his role as chair of the health committee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services. Cassidy was also assured that he would have input in the Department's hiring decisions, he said.

The Department oversees more than $3 trillion in healthcare spending, including agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the one in charge of the Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programs covering more than 100 million Americans.

Cassidy was already viewed as skating on political thin ice if he chooses to run for reelection in 2026, given that he was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial on charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Trump ultimately was not convicted thanks to other Republican senators. Cassidy for that vote was censured by the Louisiana Republican Party and labeled "disloyal" by Trump. In last year's election, Trump won in Louisiana with more than 60% of the vote.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Dems and their big pharma paymasters really have no sense of shame.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

He will be confirmed, no worries. Just can’t wait until he tackles the food issues!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

JJEToday  06:54 am JST

Dems and their big pharma paymasters really have no sense of shame.

If apologists love him, Democrats know they are right to oppose.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

bass4funkToday  07:12 am JST

Just can’t wait until he tackles the food issues!

What was that again about MAGAs being pro-liberty?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What was that again about MAGAs being pro-liberty?

Yup.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Great news for people who love measles, diphteria, tetanus or hepatitis! Looking forward to droves of dead Americans from diseases we long thought eradicated.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Is The Average Salary in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan: 2025 Definitive Guide

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

What is The Average Salary in Osaka?

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Does It Take to Apply for a Visa in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

food

6 Healthy Japanese Snacks For You and Your Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Snow Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Hirosaki Castle Snow Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog