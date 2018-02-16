Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Republican Romney to announce U.S. Senate bid Friday

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is expected to say in a video announcement on Friday that he will run for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.

Romney, a fierce critic of fellow Republican President Donald Trump, had earlier said he would announce his decision on Thursday but postponed it because of a deadly school shooting in Florida.

The source said Romney, 70, will issue the video announcement on Friday morning. Later on Friday he is scheduled to speak at a Republican Party dinner in Provo, Utah.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Romney's plans said he would pledge to "bring Utah values to Washington, D.C." and planned to run a very Utah-centric campaign.

Romney, a successful businessman, lost the 2012 presidential election to Democratic incumbent Barack Obama. He had served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, after stepping in to lead the organizing committee for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics following a bribery scandal.

When Trump's candidacy gained strength in the 2016 campaign, Romney urged Republicans not to support him, an effort that fizzled as the New York real estate magnate went on to win the nomination and the November election.

Trump had urged incumbent Republican Senator Orrin Hatch to run for re-election in Utah, but Hatch opted not to do so, opening the door to Romney's candidacy.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Puhleeze. Mitt will kiss Trump's flabby **** the same way all the other republicans do.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Mitt is planning a comeback. Heh, one US politician said another presidential run "would be the textbook definition of insanity".

But then again he is a Republican.

Trump will be so unpopular if he isn't impeached or in gaol by 2020 that he'll be ripe for a challenge from a fellow insane party member.

We live in crazy but interesting times.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Romney is a globalist, so he will be on the Dem’a side on immigration

0 ( +0 / -0 )

