Republican lawmaker-elect admits fabricating resume

A Republican elected to Congress in November was facing a growing clamor for his resignation Tuesday after admitting that he made up large parts of his biography -- but refusing to give up his seat.
George Santos's victory in a New York district helped his party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives -- Congress's lower chamber.
But a New York Times investigation cast doubt on key parts of his education and work history that he touted during the campaign.
Santos admitted in two separate interviews Monday to significant fabrications of his resume, confessing that he'd neither worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup nor graduated from college, despite his claims to the contrary.
The Republican refused to give up his seat in Congress, however, telling the New York Post, "I'm not a criminal" -- inviting comparisons with disgraced president Richard Nixon's infamous 1973 declaration that "I am not a crook."
Santos apologized for what he called "embellishing my resume" but some of his justifications for his dishonesty bordered on the absurd, particularly his defense of his false claim that he was Jewish.
"I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish,'" he told the Post.
Questions remain over Santos's finances and Democrats have raised the possibility that he may have broken the law by lying in campaign disclosures.
Several members of President Joe Biden's party have demanded that House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy call a vote to expel Santos if he does not quit.
"His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption," New York Congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted. "The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there's smoke, there's fire."
California Congressman Eric Swalwell accused Santos of "defrauding the voters of Long Island about his ENTIRE resume" while Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella urged McCarthy to "demand his resignation."
"If he refuses, Santos should not be seated by the new Congress," Bardella added.
Santos, who beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a newly-drawn district straddling Queens and Long Island, was at the vanguard of a Republican "wave" in New York that powered the party to a 222-212 House majority.
He initially posted a statement from his lawyer accusing the Times of "attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations."
McCarthy has been questioned by reporters in Congress over the allegations but has so far avoided responding.© 2022 AFP
21 Comments
Zoroto
So did Chief Warren. Nothing new with politicians from both sides.
Nemo
This isn't even close to equivalent to Senator Warren.
This goober did not graduate from ANY university, much less an exclusive small liberal arts college.
His claim that he worked for Goldman because he worked for a company that did business with Goldman is the same as every Barista in NYC claiming that they too worked at Goldman because they once made a double-caff latte for a banker.
There was no Animal Rescue organization. No such organization ever existed.
Oh and then there was his claim "I am a proud Jew.", only to later say "I have family members who are Jews. I didn't say I am 'Jewish', I said I am 'Jew-ish'."
THIS is a level of post-shame buffoonery all its own.
He didn't burnish, exagerate or fudge. He lied. He lied with intent. He committed a fraud on the electorate (and shame on the Democratic staff for not even running a credit check on him. That would have shown everything to be a lie.).
He really should be forced to resign, but that is not going to happen becuase Kevin "the hair" is desperate to get to 218 and he will absolutely own this guy if he lets him in.
dagon
They are not sending their best and brightest.
Nibek32
Compulsive lying has become the new standard mode of operations for the Republican Party since trump.
Not surprising at all.
Zoroto
Jewish is not a protected class, not any more then Irish Catholic.
And of course none of the other things you mentioned.
Cards fan
Nowhere did I claim being Jewish is a protected class.
There's a clear difference between playing up one's identity as a member of a minority group, and completely lying about one's work history. How does one justify lying about their work history, and foundation of a charity?
Nemo
I think the party of Mr. 30,000 lies in 4 years ought to look inward before the speak and make themselves look like fools.
Nibek32
@zorat
Its quite telling that you are defending the guy, how low the Republican Party has fallen.
He lied about graduating college and his entire job history and you’re defending him? It’s truly bizarre. You can’t just admit he is a liar? He’s going to get hit with ethics violations the minute he’s sworn in.
When did the Republican Party become so pathetic? No wonder they keep losing.
StillMove
@Zoroto
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlaws discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin
In addition, being Jewish is both a religion and a race
Mark
GOP members have to lie in order to get elected, they will never make it without it. it's the new criteria in order to fit within the party, just look at Mr. Trump he literally got away with murder
Zoroto
Actually that's also suspected to be a lie, since he was married to a woman until recently.
Of course, Nemo forgot to mention this
Nemo
The First Lady who lied about her education (and likely on her citizenship application), the failed Congressional candidate who said he was in SOC in Afghanistan when he was really just a drunk in Japan, the former Congressman who lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy and about being left for dead in his automobile accident (among other things), the current GQP rep from Florida who lied about paying underaged girls for sex and then asked for a pardon, the failed AZ Gov candidate who lied so much in her stolen election claims she’s been ordered to pay restitution, the multiple GQP lawyers from the “elite strike force” facing disbarment,
AND…..
The liar in charmed who tried to overthrow the government based on a lie, a BIG LIE.
You really want to go there on politicians with buffed resumes?
Zoroto
Fair enough.
Of course you will not get ahead unfairly if you are Jewish, Irish or Catholic, unlike if you claim to be Native American or another "historically underrepresented" group.
Nemo
I would have but I have no objective evidence that he lied about his sexuality.
You talk about that like remembering it would have undercut rather than strengthened my argument.
GQP logic in action.
Mark
Now why would he lie about his faith and claim to be a Jew,
Any answers / comments board?
Zoroto
He was running in a district of Long Island that includes northern Nassau County, which has a very large Jewish population. It makes sense to pretend to be Jewish to gain votes.
Used Tardis
It would seem that neither party properly vet their candidates before supporting them, otherwise this type of thing would be less likely to happen.
That, or neither sides cares, just as long as their candidate wins.
garymalmgren
Meh! What's problem?
We live in the age of alternative facts.
Desert Tortoise
In his campaign he claimed to have grandparents who survived the Holocaust and that he is Jewish. Now he is saying he was raised Catholic but because of one set of his grandparents were Ukrainian Jews, he is "Jew-ish". Come one. He is caught in a lie and he is not even a tiny bit repentant but instead keeps making up more lies to cover the original lies. This is a nice test of the Republican Party. See what happens.
Paustovsky
Wouldn't it be easier to state what he didn't lie about ?
Zoroto
By the way, here's the title of the article on the same story from CNN:
"Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about bio, but says he still intends to serve in Congress"
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/12/26/politics/george-santos-admits-embellishing-resume/index.html
It doesn't mention "Republican".