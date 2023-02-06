Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

Republican U.S. lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially trying to keep the breach of U.S. airspace undisclosed.
A U.S. Air Force fighter jet on Saturday shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace near Alaska, triggering a dramatic spying saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday the U.S. military was able to collect "valuable" intelligence by studying the balloon, and that three other Chinese surveillance balloons had transited the United States during Donald Trump's administration - a disclosure the Republican former president denied.
"We should have shot this balloon down over the Aleutian Islands. We should never have allowed it to transit the entire continental United States," said Republican Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, referring to the chain of small islands that arc off the coast of mainland Alaska.
Cotton told the "Fox News Sunday" program that he believed Biden had waited to disclose the penetration of U.S. airspace because he wanted to salvage Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned diplomatic trip to Beijing, which ultimately was postponed.
"I think part of it is the president's reluctance to take any action that would be viewed as provocative or confrontational towards the Chinese communists," Cotton added.
Biden, a Democrat, said on Saturday he issued an order on Wednesday to down the balloon after it crossed into Montana, but the Pentagon recommended waiting until it could be done over open water to protect civilians from debris crashing to Earth from nearly twice the altitude of commercial air traffic.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, on CNN's "State of the Union" program, defended Biden's handling of the matter, saying his approach safeguarded Americans on the ground.
"The president called for this to be dealt with in a way that balanced all of the different risks. That's exactly what happened," Buttigieg said. "The military did a terrific job. From our perspective in the DOT (Department of Transportation), of course, our main concern is the safety of the national airspace."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said of the Republican criticisms: "they are premature and they are political."
Schumer said downing the balloon into the ocean likely enables U.S. intelligence officials to examine its remnants.
"The bottom line here is that shooting down the balloon over water wasn't just the safest option, but it was the one that maximized our intel gain," Schumer told a news conference.
The Pentagon will brief senators on the balloon and Chinese surveillance on Feb. 15, Schumer said.
Republican Mike Turner, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said the panel would receive a briefing on the balloon sometime this week.
Turner said the balloon traveled unhindered over sensitive U.S. nuclear missile sites, and that he believed China was using it "to gain information on how to defeat the command and control of our nuclear weapons systems and our missile defense systems."
"The president has allowed this to go across our most sensitive sites and wasn't even going to tell the American public if you hadn't broken the story," Turner told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "There was no attempt to notify Congress, no attempt to put together the Gang of Eight (bipartisan group of congressional leaders). I think this administration lacks urgency."
Republican Marco Rubio, vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the ABC News program "This Week" that China was trying to send a message that it could enter U.S. airspace. Rubio said he doubted that the balloon's debris would be of much intelligence value.
Trump on Sunday disputed Austin's statement that Chinese government surveillance balloons had transited the continental United States briefly three times during his presidency.
"China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it NEVER did," Trump wrote on social media.
Speaking on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" show, Trump's former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe also denied such balloon incidents.
China on Sunday condemned as an overreaction the U.S. action against what Beijing called an airship used for meteorological and other scientific purposes that had strayed into U.S. airspace "completely accidentally" - claims rejected by U.S. officials.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
RKL
Incredible Biden let that balloon float across the US.
It could have been shot down over the Aleutian Islands, but instead this administration fumbled around while the CCP took photographs of key military installations and nuclear missile launch sites across the country.
Bob Fosse
"The bottom line here is that shooting down the balloon over water wasn't just the safest option, but it was the one that maximized our intel gain,"
Makes a lot more sense than asking local gun nuts on the ground to start shooting at something 11 miles up in the air.
Happy Day
If in doubt, blame Trump.
Michael Machida
The main reason this Spy Ballon from China was not shot down earlier is because we had to show the world what China is doing not only to America but to the world.
China is a bully. We have to show the world that China thinks it can bully everyone. The world saw the balloon over America and now every country is looking up.
Things are coming for China.
Nemo
But hang on here a sec.
We come to find out that the same type of balloon from the same CCP over flew the US THREE TIMES under the former guy and not only did he not do anything then afterwards or anytime, he didn't inform the public of it either.
In other words, he covered it up.
FizzBit
Chinese "spy" balloon = manufactured crises and the folks who push it. (see above)
invalid CSRF
Nemo
AND.....
The US was able to learn about methods and operating systems while protecting against electronic surveillance AND humiliated the CCP publicly.
I know that the Dotard's worshipers haven't seen this so they don't recognize it, but that is called a "win."
Strangerland
Do you think it's more or less manufactured than the Tower Seven conspiracy?
2020hindsights
This is no big deal. Surveillance flights happen all the time. China are putting up Yaogan 35 spy satellites all the time. Where is the drama about that?
Strangerland
You posted in public on a public site, in what is literally a forum for discussion, and my commenting in said public site, on a forum literally made for commenting, is stalking.
Mmmmkay...
Nemo
My favorite "Welp, that aged well" comment was from either Fat Mike Pompous or Lathered-up "Gym" Jordan huffing and puffing about how nothing like this would have happened under Dump / How it would have been shot down if Dump had been president, blah blah...
When in fact, it DID happen under the reign of Dotard the First, three times in fact, and he did what he always does; namely nothing.
Gosh, no wonder why the CCP thought they could get away with it...... I mean they paid his kid in copyright permits and everything and they'd done it before!
What was the fuss now all about?
Except that the president is no longer embodied by a narcissistic sociopath interested only in enriching himself and his cronies at the expense of everyone else.
So sorry CCP, your bribes had an expiration date on them. Complaints should be forwarded to Mara-lardo.
Cards fan
You mean the "most transparent government in history" didn't share this information with the public? Shocking, how can this be?:D
TokyoLiving
The pathetic GOP criticizes whether or not they knock down the globe, for them, the most important thing is to attack the government party, which continues to slow down the development of the country.
In any case, the world ridicule of the US, again, this time knocking down a weather balloon with an F22 and a sidewinder of more than 80,000 dollars, a pathetic and shameful decadence...
With Trump or Biden US continues to show its weakness and fading to the world, it is a kind of small Roman empire in the 5th century..
Strangerland
But I bet it was real fun!
deanzaZZR
In this week's GPS podcast Fareed Zaharia asked former CIA and FBI official Philip Mudd to rate the significance of the surveillance threat of the Chinese balloon and Mudd gives it a 2 out of 10. The analyst actually found it more interesting how the Office of the President and Congress are now so dysfunctional during a potential time of crisis.
TokyoLiving
Sure, let's justify the incompetence by showing the world that the only bad guys are China..
China was bullied in the opium wars thanks to the colonialism of the UK that was joined by the US.
The real world bully has been the US since 1776..
Of course Bruce, China produces 80% of the products in the world.
Olrik
Project Genetrix, a 1950s US CIA/DoD program that launched hundreds of spy balloons over China and the then Soviet Union.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Genetrix
And this is possibly still ongoing with advanced stratospheric systems. A couple of days ago during CNN’s ongoing China balloon coverage they had on one of their regular experts, a middle aged retired CIA officer. When asked if balloons are really useful for intelligence gathering he sort of blurted out without thinking, oh yes we used them to drop sensors right in China. The CNN host looked sort of stunned and didn’t say anything, and the CIA guy had this Whoops look on his face before he blurted they don’t have anything like that now…
Nemo
An aim 9 runs about 380k USD or there abouts for the most updated model.
You could bother to get your facts in the ball park before the default anti-America rant.
And it was still totally worth it and cost effective in terms of the information gained vs. The risk and the cost.
And yes, I bet it was a lot of fun.
Jimizo
You’re consistent, I’ll give you that.
People on the right asking why Jewish space lasers weren’t used to bring it down.