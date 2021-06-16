Republicans introduce bill to fire Fauci, face of U.S. Covid response

Several Republican lawmakers, eager to blame a U.S. government official for the response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced a bill Tuesday to fire Anthony Fauci, the face of American efforts to combat COVID-19.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene led a handful of colleagues in announcing the so-called Fire Fauci Act, which would reduce the famed infectious disease expert's government salary to zero and require the Senate to confirm someone to fill his position.
Fauci, who has advised seven U.S. presidents, had become a trusted figure in the government's COVID-19 response, beginning with his work during Donald Trump's administration.
But conservatives have taken aim at his performance, accusing him of misleading Americans and providing contradictory advice on masks and social distancing.
"Dr Fauci was not elected by the American people. He was not chosen to guide our economy. He was not chosen to rule over parents and their children's education," Greene told reporters. "But yet Dr Fauci very much controlled our lives for the past year."
The bill is not expected to receive a floor vote in the Democratically-controlled House.
Greene, whose extremist statements have made her a controversial figure in Congress, pointed to a series of Fauci emails that Republicans seized on to argue that he misled Americans and initially dismissed the idea that Covid-19 may have originated in a Chinese laboratory.
"It's time to fire Dr Anthony Fauci and give answers to the American people," she said.
The White House defended Fauci this month after the emails surfaced, calling him "an undeniable asset" in the pandemic response.
Greene also aimed a fiery accusation at China, voicing suspicion that a Wuhan laboratory was seeking to weaponize the virus.
"Why would there ever be viruses created, taken out of nature, that can be shared and passed among bats or other creatures, and then harnessed and changed into some sort of virus that can be spread among people? There's a word for that: it's called bioweapon," she said.
"Were we all victims of a bioweapon? We demand answers."
China also must be held accountable, she said, noting the Wuhan Institute of Virology's "gain-of-function" research, in which scientists increase the strength of a virus to better study its effects on hosts.
This week the Chinese scientist at the center of theories that the pandemic originated with a leak from her specialized Wuhan lab denied her institution was to blame for the health disaster.
"How on earth can I offer up evidence for something where there is no evidence?" Dr Shi Zhengli told The New York Times.
Another fire Fauci sponsor, congressman Mo Brooks, expressed support for Greene's bioweapons theory, saying a country would only make a virus more contagious for "militarization purposes."© 2021 AFP
P. Smith
This is a great use of time for Congress. Thanks, Q supporters. Odd they prefer to fire an expert over a investigating Trump supporters insurrection.
Jsapc
Marjorie Taylor Greene is the future of the GOP. And I mean that in the worst way possible.
Commodore Perry
Get rid of him. The face of fake news. Flip flopped on the Covid-19 response every month basically.
GdTokyo
Don was too intimidated to fire him but remains jealous, he’s the world’s foremost epidemiologist, so yeah sure; let’s blame him for the failures of Captain COVID.
BigYen
The sheer gall of it. If Greene really wants to “give answers to the American people” she should give answers as to why her fallen orange god so signally failed to provide them with leadership during a time of national crisis.
Desert Tortoise
Dr, Fauci is a civil servant. Neither Congress nor a President can fire him. The whole purpose of having a professional civil service is to protect workers from political retribution for doing their jobs, and to prevent the civil service from becoming the sort of patronage network one finds in the CCP.
Btw, it was Congress that pressed for the creation of the Emerging Pandemic Threats Program and the program called Predict that sent researchers from 33 nations around the world looking for sources of possible infectious diseases. They crawled around jungles and bat caves capturing animals and taking samples for later analysis in special labs. Congress first funded the program in 209 and each year thereafter through 2019. There was a further effort to fund it in 2020 that failed. But, oh wait, Dr. Fauci did it. Here is the USAID brochure on Predict.
https://www.usaid.gov/sites/default/files/documents/1864/predict-global-flyer-508.pdf
Tristis Quepe
I thought that we had some embarrassing politicians in the UK, but the US seems to have a lock on it when it comes to people who should never have even been in a position to be elected to office.
That said, if modern politics is all about getting people to notice you by whatever means necessary, then this woman and her ilk are political geniuses.
Desert Tortoise
Predict was pushed by Congress in 2009 in response to the SARS, MERS and H1N5 pandemics that swept the world between 2003 and 2009. Congress wanted to fund research hoping to identify possible future pandemic threats so the medical and scientific communities could be prepared.