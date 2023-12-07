Republicans threaten contempt proceedings if Hunter Biden refuses to appear for deposition

House Republicans are warning Hunter Biden that they will move to hold him in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t appear this month for a closed-door deposition, raising the stakes in the growing standoff over testimony from President Joe Biden's son.
Hunter Biden has insisted that he will only testify to the House if it's in public. But in a letter sent to his attorney Wednesday, top Republicans told him that their subpoena for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13 is non-negotiable.
“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make,” wrote Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Comer and Jordan added that seeking a private session before a public hearing is an approach both parties have historically taken when deposing witnesses.
Hunter Biden has told Republicans he will not testify behind closed doors because information from those interviews can be selectively leaked and used to “manipulate, even distort, the facts and misinform the American public.”
The response to the committee was in line with the more forceful approach Hunter Biden’s legal team has taken in recent months as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie his father to his business dealings.
President Biden on Wednesday dismissed as “lies” claims that he behaved illegally or unethically regarding the business dealings of his son. The question was asked after the president gave remarks about funding the war effort in Ukraine and comes after polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs that found most U.S. adults believe the president acted illegally or unethically regarding his son.
“I’m not going to comment on it,” Biden said of the GOP allegations. “I did not. It’s just a bunch of lies. They’re lies.”
Republicans have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in the family’s business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.
The early-November subpoenas to Hunter Biden and others were the inquiry’s most aggressive steps yet, testing the reach of congressional oversight powers, and White House has questioned their legitimacy.
The criticism has prompted Republicans to plan a vote next week to formally authorize their impeachment inquiry in an effort to strengthen their legal standing if the subpoena battle drags into court.
“The House has no choice if it’s going to follow its constitutional responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court, we will be at the apex of our constitutional authority,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.
Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this story.
2020hindsights
He hasn't refused to appear. He has offered to appear as long as the hearings are public. What is the GOP so scared of in being transparent?! Actually, strike that, it's obvious they have nothing.
Cards fan
Which is really weird, considering previously they gave him the option to testify publicly. If he's willing to do so, why not allow him to do so? It's seems as if the crooks are aware they're crooks.
Have they, though? The people angriest about this had 0 problem with with former presidents lying about building hotels in Moscow. They had 0 problem with the family of former presidents getting billions in investment money from Gulf states after that administration sold them weapons.
In other words, they want to schedule an investigation without a shred of wrongdoing.
Is this the same Mike Johnson who just yesterday was saying they were blurring faces of insurrectionists so the DOJ couldn't charge them? I'm sure he's very concerned about the constituion, and "law and order."
plasticmonkey
House Republicans know they've got nothing and that the investigation will go nowhere. But they also believe making a stink will hurt Biden politically. Which is true. Doesn't make it right, though.
I thought Mike Johnson was a Christian. Isn't lying a sin?
JJE
Deflecting yet again.
Private deposition before a public hearing like everyone else.
Certain quarters used contempt of congress charges go after people recently; they don't seem to like it when the boot is on the other foot.
Cards fan
Or look at it the other way around: rightists in the house think they don't have to comply with a subpoena, but think Democrats do.
2020hindsights
So they have no evidence.
What evidence are we talking about here? The article just said they have none.
bass4funk
As the Dems with Trump.
As with Trump.
Now the left care about ethics and morality?? LOL
Lying? Hardly, the left have zero credibility to quote anyone when it comes to religion, just leave that one, the left will only lose on that debate.
Cards fan
Trump's been indicted in multiple states, and faces dozens of years. Furthermore, his codefendants have plead guilty. Not the same.:)
Amen brother. As a lifelong christian, I was always taught not to help the poor. That's what the good book says. Who cares about single mothers, families in poverty, the homeless, or infirm? Jesus didn't care about them should I.
2020hindsights
JJE
You know full well that there won't be a public hearing when their fishing expedition fails.
Hunter has no problem testifying, so the boot isn't on the other foot.
dagon
Free speech!
Televise it!
Sunlight is the enemy of the deep state swamp!
Expose the two-tier justice system!
Oh, I guess that is only for those other court cases, the ones with smaller stakes, like overturning elections and insurrection.
bass4funk
I disagree
I’m not your brother.
You do you, not sure what that has to do with robbing Paul to give to Peter.
plasticmonkey
Pathetic.
JJE
If he has nothing to hide, then why not do the private deposition? Seems evasive.
It will be done precisely as any normal legal deposition - videotaped and transcribed.
And he has no choice. Contempt of Congress means jail time.
bass4funk
Ditto