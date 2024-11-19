 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
The four-storey building collapsed in Dar es Salaam on Saturday Image: AFP
world

Rescuers race to reach people still trapped in collapsed Tanzania building

0 Comments
DAR ED SALAAM

Rescuers worked to reach people still trapped in a collapsed building in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Monday, with the death toll rising to 16.

"Rescue operations are ongoing because some people are still trapped in the building," said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa during a ceremony for the victims.

"We are communicating with some of the trapped people and hear their voices," he said, adding that 86 people had been rescued so far.

The four-story block came down early on Saturday in the busy Kariakoo market.

Majaliwa said a team of 19 experts had been appointed to inspect high-rise buildings in the area.

It is not clear why the building collapsed but witnesses told local media that construction to expand its underground business space began on Friday.

The incident has renewed criticism over unregulated construction in the Indian Ocean city of more than five million people.

One of the world's fastest growing cities, Dar es Salaam has been the scene of a frenetic property boom with buildings shooting up quickly.

In 2013, a 16-story building collapsed in the city, killing 34 people.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

