Kennedy CDC
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference on the Autism report by the CDC at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
world

RFK Jr ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee

7 Comments
By LAURA UNGAR and AMANDA SEITZ
WASHINGTON

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks.

Major physicians and public health groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Kennedy, who was one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists before becoming the nation’s top health official, has not said who he would appoint to the panel, but said it would convene in just two weeks in Atlanta.

Although it’s typically not viewed as a partisan board, the Biden administration had installed the entire committee.

“Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028,” Kennedy wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. ”

Kennedy said the committee members had too many conflicts of interest. Committee members routinely disclose any possible conflicts at the start of public meetings.

Dr Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, called Kennedy's mass ouster "a coup.”

“It’s not how democracies work. It’s not good for the health of the nation,” Benjamin told The Associated Press.

Benjamin said the move raises real concerns about whether future committee members will be viewed as impartial. He added that Kennedy is going against what he told lawmakers and the public, and the public health association plans to watch Kennedy “like a hawk."

“He is breaking a promise,” Benjamin said. “He said he wasn’t going to do this."

Dr Bruce A Scott, president of the American Medical Association, called the committee a trusted source of science- and data-driven advice and said Kennedy’s move, coupled with declining vaccination rates across the country, will help drive an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Today’s action to remove the 17 sitting members of ACIP undermines that trust and upends a transparent process that has saved countless lives,” Scott said in a statement.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a doctor who had expressed reservations about Kennedy’s nomination but voted to install him as the nation’s health secretary nonetheless, said he had spoken with Kennedy moments after the announcement.

“Of course, now the fear is that the ACIP will be filled up with people who know nothing about vaccines except suspicion,” Cassidy said in a social media post. “I’ve just spoken with Secretary Kennedy, and I’ll continue to talk with him to ensure this is not the case.”

The committee had been in a state of flux since Kennedy took over. Its first meeting this year had been delayed when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services abruptly postponed its February meeting.

During Kennedy’s confirmation, Cassidy had expressed concerns about preserving the committee, saying he had sought assurances that Kennedy would keep the panel's current vaccine recommendations.

Kennedy did not stick to that. He recently took the unusual step of changing COVID-19 recommendations without first consulting the advisers.

The web page that featured the committee’s members was deleted Monday evening, shortly after Kennedy’s announcement.





7 Comments


“He is breaking a promise,” 

Name any politician, from either side that hasn't broken a promise. Lying to the public is all a part of politics, and and anyone who says they are an "honest" politician is liar!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Although it’s typically not viewed as a partisan board, the Biden administration had installed the entire committee.

then it was a partisan board.

wonder why it wasn’t “viewed” as such despite being one?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

“Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028,” Kennedy wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. ”

What an idiot.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is just so ... I don't even know what to say. Considering what this man's family did to one of their own - Rosemary Kennedy, his aunt - it's no wonder his view of science is skewed.

Although it’s typically not viewed as a partisan board, the Biden administration had installed the entire committee.

Because the openings came up during his term. The Biden administration did not fire anyone or push them out.

“A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science. ”

There has always been public confidence except for a few fringe people. Unfortunately social media amplified their beliefs out of proportion. The people like this guy work to intentionally undermine confidence.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

America is really going down the toilet. I'm sorry for everyone in that country subjected to the whims of this clown show playing with your lives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“That’s not how democracies work”….

That’s EXACTLY how democracies work. The executive branch is elected on a platform, and then they make changes to executive branch agency leadership to move their platform agenda forward.

As the article stated, Biden replaced the entire committee with his own picks.

But that doesn’t count, because he’s on the Blue Team. So it’s okay.

But were in a spot where “Democrats don’t like it” = “They’re ending democracy!”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So if a person is elected by people who got mostly D’s in high school, if they finished, that’s a sad democracy.

The CDC is now run by quacks and hustlers. Hey, that’s democracy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

