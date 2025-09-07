 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Congress Kennedy
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appears before the Senate Finance Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
world

RFK Jr's family members say he is a 'threat' to Americans' health and call for his resignation

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

Members of Robert F Kennedy Jr's family are calling for him to step down as health secretary following a contentious congressional hearing this past week, during which he faced bipartisan questioning about his tumultuous leadership of federal health agencies.

Kennedy's sister, Kerry Kennedy, and his nephew, Joseph P Kennedy III, issued scathing statements Friday, calling for him to resign as head of the Health and Human Services Department.

The calls from the prominent Democratic family came a day after Kennedy had to defend his recent efforts to pull back COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and fire high-level officials at the Centers for Disease Control at a three-hour Senate hearing.

“Robert F Kennedy Jr is a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American,” Joseph P Kennedy III said in a post on X. The former congressman added: “None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting.” His aunt echoed those claims, saying “medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership.”

This is not the first time Kennedy has been the subject of his family's ire. Several of his relatives had objected to his presidential run in the last campaign, while others wrote to senators earlier this year, calling for them to reject his nomination to be Trump's health secretary due to views they considered disqualifying on life-saving vaccines.

Kennedy, a longtime leader in the anti-vaccine movement, has spent the last seven months implementing his once-niche, grassroots movement to the highest level of America’s public health system. The sweeping changes to the agencies tasked with public health policy and scientific research have resulted in thousands of layoffs and the remaking of vaccine guidelines.

The moves — some of which contradict assurances he made during his confirmation hearings — have rattled medical groups and officials in several Democratic-led states, which have responded with their own vaccine advice.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

He is a threat to everyone's health. The real embarrassment is that MAGAs let this happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo