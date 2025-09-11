 Japan Today
world

Right-wing Australian senator sacked from shadow ministry over anti-Indian comments

SYDNEY

Australian opposition leader Sussan Ley sacked a senator from her shadow ministry on Wednesday, for making "deeply hurtful" comments about Indian immigrants and then refusing to endorse her leadership.

Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a senator for the Northern Territory in the center-right Liberal party, singled out Indian immigrants during a radio interview last week.

Price, who held the portfolios of defense industry and defense personnel in the shadow cabinet, refused to apologize for the comments despite condemnation by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and members of her own party and the Indian community.

Ley said she had sought Price’s resignation because she "failed the test" of high standards expected of a shadow minister.

"Senator Nampijinpa Price made comments that were deeply hurtful to Indian Australians," she told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The comments were wrong and should not have been made. And despite being given the time and space to apologize, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price did not offer an apology."

In a statement, Price said she had accepted Ley’s decision and emphasized that she did not intend to disparage the Indian community but raise concerns over "the magnitude of migration".

Price's comments about one of Australia's largest minority groups followed nationwide anti-immigrant protests that in part blamed Indian immigrants for cost-of-living pressures.

She suggested they were arriving in unsustainable numbers because they tended to vote for Albanese's center-left Labor Party.

In an earlier press conference on Wednesday, Price had vowed not to be "silenced" on immigration, and then refused to say whether she backed Ley’s leadership.

Hours later, Ley said, "Confidence in the leader is a requirement for serving in the shadow ministry."

Price defected to the Liberal party from the Nationals following the defeat of Australia's conservative opposition coalition in May's general election.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

