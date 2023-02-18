Rio carnival returns, celebrating 'life, democracy'

'King Momo,' the symbolic 'ruler' of Rio de Janeiro's carnival, holds the keys to the city at the official opening ceremony at city hall

By Eugenia LOGIURATTO

Rio de Janeiro's mayor declared the world's biggest carnival officially open Friday for the first full-scale edition in three years, calling it a celebration of life and democracy after the turmoil of COVID-19 and Brazil's bitterly divisive elections.

Embracing the party spirit in a Panama hat, a grinning Mayor Eduardo Paes symbolically handed the key to the city to "King Momo," the jovial "monarch" who will "rule" Rio for the four-day free-for-all.

"It is with great happiness, celebrating life, celebrating democracy, that I have the honor of handing the keys to the city to King Momo," said the mayor, giving the giant key to the "king" -- a carnival fanatic chosen for his charisma, party spirit and samba skills.

"It's worth remembering that just a few years ago, after carnival in 2020, when everyone was locked-down at home, we stopped to wonder: 'Will we be able to be together again, hug and kiss again, have carnival again?'" Paes said.

"Thanks to science, the public health system and those who got vaccinated, we can celebrate life again."

Rio is ready to party after two pandemic-disrupted carnivals and a polarizing presidential election in October, in which veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ousted incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- an ultra-conservative carnival critic accused of authoritarian tendencies who was regularly the target of protests and mockery during the festivities.

In reality, carnival has been under way for weeks in the iconic beach city, with massive street parties known as "blocos."

The official festivities will peak Sunday and Monday nights with the glittering floats, pulsating drums and skimpy, jewel-encrusted costumes of the annual samba school parade competition.

Rio held a reduced version of carnival last year, minus the street parties and postponed by two months because of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 700,000 lives in Brazil.

This year, the full-on festival is back. The samba schools are racing to put the finishing touches on the all-night spectacle.

"We always give it everything we've got. We work until dawn, we sleep right here, we have no social lives. Whatever it takes to bring people that happiness on carnival day," said Rogerio Sampaio, 54, a prop master at the Viradouro samba school.

Officials are expecting a sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 people each night at the "Sambadrome," the avenue-turned-stadium where the 12 topflight samba schools will compete for the coveted title of parade champions.

Millions more people will be watching on live TV.

And more than five million are expected for the hundreds of street parties.

The samba schools, which were born in Rio's impoverished favelas, assemble thousands of dancers, singers, and drummers and corteges of over-the-top floats to tell a story on a chosen theme, vying to wow the jury.

During Bolsonaro's presidency, the shows were often politically charged, with thinly veiled criticism of the far-right government over issues such as racism, religious intolerance, environmental destruction and Brazil's disastrous management of COVID-19.

This year's parades are less political.

Many of the schools are returning to the roots, choosing themes linked to founding figures of the samba genre, the Afro-Brazilian culture from which it emerged, and Brazil's northeast -- the poor, majority-black and multiracial region that is the spiritual home of the percussion-heavy musical style.

"This is a moment when Brazil needs to reaffirm what's best about itself, after a dark period for both politics and popular culture. This is a time of light after the darkness," said Leandro Vieira, creative director at the samba school Imperatriz Leopoldinense.

"Carnival is a mirror of Brazil," he told newsmagazine Veja.

This year's carnival will be "a great expression of joy," said Adair Rocha, head of cultural programming at Rio de Janeiro State University.

"It's all about life, about overcoming difficulties," he told AFP.

The city estimates carnival will move 4.5 billion reais ($880 million) for the local economy.

Hotel occupancy rates are expected to top 95 percent.

The city has set up 34,000 portable toilets in public areas, and deployed a small army of sanitation workers, who typically clean up around 1,000 tons of carnival trash.

© 2023 AFP