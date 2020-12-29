Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this picture taken on December 31, 2019 a woman watches the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The city has closed access to the famous beach this year to prevent Covid-19 contamination Photo: AFP/File
world

Rio de Janeiro to block beach access on New Year's Eve

0 Comments
By DANIEL RAMALHO
RIO DE JANEIRO

Rio de Janeiro authorities announced Monday they will block beach access the night of Dec 31 to prevent crowds in one of Brazil's worst-hit cities by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will include a ban on vehicles along some 30 kilometers of Rio's coastline, where millions of people typically gather every December 31 to ring in the new year with elaborate firework displays.

Only inhabitants of the surrounding neighborhoods will be able to walk in the area.

Violations may be punished with fines of up to 15,000 reais ($2,800).

"We have to send a hard and direct message to the population," said Alexandre Cardeman, chief of the Rio Operations Center, which is in charge of security and traffic video surveillance.

"What we want to make clear, beyond those restrictions, is that a lot depends on us," he said. "Spend a conscious New Year and stay at home."

Last week, the mayor's office announced that entry would be forbidden to the Copacabana neighborhood, the center of traditional New Year's festivities, from 8 p.m. on Dec 31.

Police barriers will be erected to block both public transport and private vehicles, and the subway will stop circulating in those areas.

The mayor's office had initially planned a virtual celebration with online music shows but canceled any official events two weeks ago.

Brazil, with more than 191,000 deaths, has the second-highest death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, after the United States.

In Rio alone, the death toll is more than 15,000, with a mortality rate of 216 per 100,000 inhabitants -- more than double the national average.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo