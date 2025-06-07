 Japan Today
Protesters gather around the Los Angeles Federal Building after multiple detentions by ICE, in Los Angeles
Police detains a protester blocking the garage entrance of the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole Image: Reuters/Daniel Cole
world

Riot police, anti-ICE protesters square off in Los Angeles after raids

8 Comments
By Jane Ross and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES

Helmeted police in riot gear turned out on Friday evening in a tense confrontation with protesters in downtown Los Angeles, after a day of federal immigration raids in which dozens of people across the city were reported to be taken into custody.

Live Reuters video showed Los Angeles Police Department officers lined up on a downtown street wielding batons and what appeared to be tear gas rifles, facing off with demonstrators after authorities had ordered crowds of protesters to disperse around nightfall.

Early in the standoff, some protesters hurled chunks of broken concrete toward officers, and police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and pepper spray. Police also fired "flash-bang" concussion rounds. It was not clear whether there were any immediate arrests.

An LAPD spokesperson, Drake Madison, told Reuters that police on the scene had declared an unlawful assembly, meaning that those who failed to leave the area were subject to arrest.

Television news footage earlier in the day showed caravans of unmarked military-style vehicles and vans loaded with uniformed federal agents streaming through Los Angeles streets as part of the immigration enforcement operation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents targeted several locations, including a Home Depot in the city's Wetlake District, an apparel store in the Fashion District and a clothing warehouse in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles City News Service (CNS).

CNS and other local media reported dozens of people were taken into custody during the raids, the latest in a series of such sweeps conducted in a number of cities as part of President Donald Trump's extensive crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Republican president has vowed to arrest and deport undocumented migrants in record numbers.

The LAPD did not take part in the immigration enforcement action. It was deployed to quell civil unrest after crowds protesting the deportation raids spray-painted anti-ICE slogans on the walls of a federal court building and massed outside a nearby jail where some of the detainees were believed to be held.

Impromptu demonstrations had also erupted at some of the raid locations earlier in the day. One organized labor executive, David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, was injured and detained by ICE at one site, according to an SEIU statement.

The union said Huerta was arrested "while exercising his First Amendment right to observe and document law enforcement activity."

No details about the nature or severity of Huerta's injury were given. It was not clear whether he was charged with a crime.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for information about its enforcement actions or Huerta's detention.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement condemning the immigration raids, saying, "these tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

You knew this was coming

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And so not a surprise.

A military state being created by bad presidential leadership to being fascist.

Downhill for the USA and affecting many innocent people to take to protest. Reminds of Sukarno and Jakarta as a dictatorial military state.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You know the fascists in the administration won't be able to contain their glee. And this will be how we get the Insurrection Act invoked in peace time. Sure glad we don't have to deal with Sleepy Joe.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Well at least now the mayor can credibly argue the police are too busy to help the feds.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is actually what happen in Germany pre 1938. welcome to fascist ideology. It is also happening in Israel to the anti Netanyahu/ fascist/ zionist protestors.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Democrats have activated their troops on the street Antifa for another summer of love.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

BlacklabelToday 03:27 pm JST

Democrats have activated their troops on the street Antifa for another summer of love.

Do tell us how the bat signal goes out to assemble the troops. I'm clearly not in the loop.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Early in the standoff, some protesters hurled chunks of broken concrete toward officers,

If protesting people attack police with violence like this, police have to arrest them. Same as other countries.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

