Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police hold riot shields as demonstrators against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions gather outside of New Zealand's parliament grounds in Wellington Photo: AFP
world

Riot police move in on New Zealand anti-vax protest

5 Comments
WELLINGTON

Riot police clashed with anti-vaccination demonstrators outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Wednesday, using pepper spray and making dozens of arrests as they moved to end a long-running protest.

Hundreds of police took to the streets of the capital before dawn in a bid to clear a camp that has clogged roads around parliament for more than three weeks.

Officers with riot shields advanced on protesters yelling "Move, move", pulling down tents and towing vehicles from the area.

Demonstrators who resisted were pepper sprayed and sporadic fighting erupted as police warned Wellington residents and office workers to steer clear of the area.

Police reported they has seen some protesters armed with pitchforks but said they "gained significant ground" during the operation, which continued into Wednesday morning.

The Wellington protest began as a movement against coronavirus vaccine mandates -- inspired by similar protests in the Canadian capital Ottawa. It has grown to encompass a range of grievances, with some far-right messaging among the anti-government and anti-media slogans on display.

At its peak, about 3,000 people were camped outside parliament, but numbers have dwindled to a hardcore of about 300 in the past week.

Police have warned of unsanitary conditions and the camp has become a COVID-19 hotspot, with numerous cases reported among the largely unmasked demonstrators.

Wellington residents have complained about being abused by protesters for wearing masks, while schools and businesses close to the camp have closed.

The protesters have ignored numerous appeals from police and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to leave.

Prior to Wednesday, police had adopted a hands-off approach, setting up roadblocks to prevent the camp spreading as they tried to negotiate a peaceful end to the protest.

In recent weeks, they have accused protesters of hurling human feces at them, spraying a "stinging substance" at officers and slashing tires on police cars.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

What's the old saying at pub closing time? "You don't have to go home but you can't stay here."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

theyve had their say, 80% of NZ already vaxxed vast majority of NZ is vaxxed.

so time to move so the majority of NZ can get back to work. a small minority will never dictate what the majority want in a proper democracy

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looks like every town in NZ is missing it's weed dealer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well done, New Zealand Police. Thank you for removing the violent, dangerous, thieving trespassers from our city's streets. Now hopefully students and staff from nearby schools and businesses can return, without having to worry about being harassed or assaulted.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It's now time for the cops to remove the trash from the Parliament grounds. They should also take the tents down, too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo