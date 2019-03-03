Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man inspects damage and destruction at a restaurant following a reported suicide attack in the rebel-held northern Syrian city of Idlib on March 1, 2019 Photo: AFP
world

Rival jihadists say IS suspects executed in Syria's Idlib

0 Comments
By OMAR HAJ KADOUR
BEIRUT

Jihadists controlling Syria's northwestern Idlib region said 10 alleged Islamic State group members were executed Saturday, a day after a deadly bomb attack.

A suicide bomber killed eight people, including five foreign jihadists, at a restaurant in the city of Idlib on Friday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Idlib region borders Turkey and is dominated by an alliance led by Syria's former al-Qaida affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The faction's propaganda arm Ebaa put out a statement online saying 10 suspected IS members had been executed.

"This comes a day after a member of the gang blew themselves up in a restaurant," Ebaa said.

The Observatory confirmed the executions by HTS and said they had been carried out "in front of the restaurant".

HTS took administrative control of the whole of Idlib region last month, after overpowering smaller factions that are backed by Turkey.

The region has seen jihadist groups and rebels target each other with bloody attacks, and IS sleeper cells are known to be present.

Idlib has been protected from a massive offensive by President Bashar al-Assad's regime since September, thanks to a buffer zone deal agreed by Damascus' ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

But it has been hit by sporadic government shelling.

Eight years into a multi-faceted conflict that has killed more than 360,000 people, Syria's government has wrested back large swathes of territory to control around two-thirds of the country.

In the east of Syria diehard IS fighters are currently battling to defend the last scrap of the group's self-declared "caliphate" from a U.S.-backed force.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Work

Pay It Forward: Finish the School Year with Motivated Students

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog