Road accident in Ivory Coast leaves 21 dead and at least 10 injured

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast

Authorities in Ivory Coast said Monday 21 people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a road accident.

The accident Sunday night took place on a stretch of a road linking the southwestern city of Soubré and the south-central town of Gagnoa, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement, without providing further details. However, the statement added an investigation has been launched.

“The Ministry of Transport calls on all road users to be more vigilant in road traffic, by complying with traffic regulations, in particular by being careful when overtaking and by adapting their speed to the different speed limits,” it added.

Earlier this year, a tanker truck crashed into a bus in northern Ivory Coast, leaving 13 people dead and injuring 44.

Accidents are common in the west African country due to debilitated roads and reckless driving, killing over 1,000 people annually, according to the ministry.

Last year, authorities introduced a point-based driver’s license, granting each driver a total of 12 points that can be gradually taken away depending on the violation. Cameras were also set up on the country’s main roads to fine offenders.

