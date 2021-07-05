U.S. military denies American troops in Syria were attacked

A facility housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under attack late Sunday when rockets were fired from nearby areas, an opposition war monitor, state media and a spokesman for U.S.-backed fighters said, though the U.S. military denied there was any attack.
“There is no truth to the reports that U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets today,” tweeted coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.
Earlier Sunday, Siyamend Ali, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said two rockets were fired at al-Omar field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour without inflicting any casualties. He added that it was not immediately clear where the rockets were fired from.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the area of Mayadeen, also in Deir el-Zour.
Syria's state news agency, SANA, also reported that al-Omar facility was hit with two rockets.
Later Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces denied reports that another base housing U.S. troops was hit, saying the sounds of explosions at the facility, known as Conoco, were from training with live ammunition.
The alleged rocket attack on al-Omar came six days after U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under a similar attack. Last week’s attack came a day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.
Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group.
Thousands of Iran-backed militiamen from around the Middle East are deployed in different parts of Syria, many of them in areas along the border with Iraq.
Iran-backed fighters have joined President Bashar Assad’s forces in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Their presence helped tip the balance of power in Assad’s favor© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Commodore Perry
Why is the US in Syria? Isn't Syria a sovereign nation? Did Syria invite US troops in the first place?
Didn't the US just pull out of Afghanistan?
Does the US have a consistent Mideast foreign policy?
Interesting to see the libs response to these questions.
Desert Tortoise
Simple, fighting Daesh. Last week US and RAF F-35Bs were running airstrikes against Daesh from HMS Queen Elizabeth II. If you remember Daesh almost took over both Syria and Iraq a couple of years ago. Good intel from NSA coordinated with ground forces and UAS strikes turned that around. The French navy has conducted cruise missile strikes from warships in the Med as well as airstrikes from their own carrier the Charles de Gaulle against Daesh. Other NATO air forces operate out of a base in UAE. The Italian Air Force just had to leave that base after their parliament refused to sell UAE more arms. Probably not the answer you wanted but there you are. I am sure the Syrians and Russians are more than happy to see NATO forces attack Daesh.
RichardPearce
Love how the fact that the units are a recognized part of the ONLY army legitimately present in Syria in strength, are composed of Syrian volunteers determined to free their country from foreign occupiers and mercenaries and DAESH terrorists, answer to the legitimate government of Syria, the closest that JT comes to admitting any of that is saying they are in Syria occasionally, while implying that they are Iranian and answer to the Iranian government every time.
And the warlords, mercenaries, and press ganged members of the families held hostage by DAESH are called the 'Syrian Democratic Army' in complete disregard to the facts.
When media outlets who are supposed to be upholding the standards of accuracy and integrity for journalists are so willing to throw them away, is it any wonder that climate crisis deniers and 'epidemic skeptics' dismiss the times those media do uphold those standards as 'fake news'?
Desert Tortoise
I think you have things a little mixed up which is easy to do in that mess. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are composed of Kurdish, Arab and Assyrian/Syriac militias with some Chechens and Turkmens thrown in. The are sworn enemies of Daesh. The Free Syrian Army was a rebel group formed by former Syrian Army officers who wanted to bring the Assad regime down. They became dependent on the Turks for protection and mainly exist now in Turkish controlled areas of northern Syria. The Army of Revolutionaries is a multi-ethnic rebel group allied with the Kurdish People's Protection Units. Again, sworn enemies of Daesh. There is no organization called the "Syrian Democratic Army" that I am aware of.
Desert Tortoise
Western and allied nations with forces fighting Daesh include US, UK, France, Netherlands, Norway, Geremany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and certain Iraqi ground forces.
Commodore Perry
Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Syrian Democratic Forces to fight against the Islamic State group.
Any reason why the Biden administration wants to fight IS in Syria? While giving up the fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan?
The dems warmongering continues in this failed attempt to expel a dictator---who is backed by Iran and Russia.