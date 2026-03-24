Rockets launched from Iraq’s Mosul towards U.S. base in Syria, sources say

At least seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi ‌town of Rabi'a towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Monday, two Iraqi security ‌sources said, the first attack of ⁠its kind since the start ⁠of the ⁠U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

A rocket ‌launcher platform, fixed on top of a burnt ⁠truck, was ⁠seized in the Rabi'a district, west of Mosul. It is believed the launcher was used to fire the seven rockets ⁠towards the Rmeilan base in ⁠Syria, the sources said.

It was the ‌first cross‑border attack targeting U.S. troops in Syria since the start of the Iran war, they added.

However, the Syrian ‌army said one of its military bases in the northeastern city of Hasaka came under a rocket attack, without referring to the base being American or housing U.S. troops.

It said in a statement that ​contact and coordination were made with the Iraqi side over the incident, adding ‌that the Iraqi army had begun a sweep and search operation for the perpetrators of the attack.

The ‌war has already spilled beyond Iran's borders, ⁠as Tehran has ⁠responded by hitting Israel ​and Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. ⁠military installations, ‌and Israel has launched fresh ​attacks in Lebanon after the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah fired across the border.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.