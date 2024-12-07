Romania's top court scraps presidential election

Romanian authorities objected after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24

By Fulya OZERKAN and Ani Sandu

Romania's constitutional court on Friday cancelled the country's presidential election following allegations of Russian interference in favour of the far-right frontrunner, just two days ahead of the run-off.

Romania's pro-EU President Klaus Iohannis said he would stay in his post until a new government that emerges from legislative elections last weekend can be formed to set a new presidential election date.

Romanian authorities had objected after far-right outsider Calin Georgescu topped the first round of the election on November 24, a shock result in the EU and NATO member bordering Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the presidency declassified documents detailing allegations against Georgescu and Russia, including "massive" social media promotion and cyberattacks.

Based on this, said the court, it had unanimously decided to annul the entire electoral process to ensure its "correctness and legality".

The process "was marred throughout its entire duration and at all stages by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation that distorted the free and correct nature of the vote cast by citizens", it said in its ruling.

"All these aspects had the converging effect of disregarding the essential principles of democratic elections," it added.

Georgescu, a former senior civil servant, had been due to face centrist mayor Elena Lasconi in Sunday's runoff.

"It is basically a formalised coup d'etat... Our democracy is under attack," Georgescu, 62, said in a video message, calling on Romanians to "remain faithful to our common ideal.

"They will not be able to stop me. And they cannot stop the Romanian people from what they want to change," he told local media.

Lasconi, a former journalist, 52, also called the court's decision "illegal, immoral... crushing the very essence of democracy".

Fears had been raised that if Georgescu won, the country -- whose strategic importance has increased since Moscow invaded Ukraine -- would join the EU's far-right bloc and undermine European unity against Russia.

While Bucharest streets were largely empty late Friday, without any protests taking place as far as AFP journalists could see, several people condemned the court's decision.

"We are upset because this is a political game" to allow the losers to "get back in the game", said Marius Neagu, a 48-year-old salesman.

Miruna Mihai, 25, said the decision "is a slap in the face of everyone who voted in this election" and risked "radicalising" Georgescu's supporters.

IT worker Madalina Stroe, 34, welcomed it however, saying she didn't want Romania "to go back in time to Communism in case Georgescu was elected. I don't want us to lose our freedom".

Outgoing Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu -- who lost in the first round of presidential elections -- hailed the decision as "the only correct solution".

Anti-corruption prosecutors said Friday they had opened an investigation into "illegal operations with computer devices or software".

Prosecutors are already probing "possible violations of electoral legislation" and "money laundering offenses".

In documents drawn up for a security council meeting and published Wednesday, the authorities said data had "revealed an aggressive promotional campaign, in violation of electoral legislation".

Last week, authorities condemned "preferential treatment" of Georgescu by TikTok, something the social media platform has denied.

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it had stepped up monitoring of TikTok.

A separate intelligence services document stated that Romania was a "target for aggressive Russian hybrid actions", including cyberattacks.

On Monday, before the documents were released, Romania's constitutional court validated the first-round presidential results.

Friday's decision to cancel the elections is "an unprecedented and historic decision", political analyst Costin Ciobanu told AFP.

It "deepens uncertainty and polarization within Romanian society, raising serious concerns about the strength of Romania's institutions and democracy", he added.

Georgescu shot into the limelight with his performance in the first round of voting.

Having praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, he has more recently avoided answering questions about him being pro-Russian.

While the president's post is largely ceremonial, the head-of-state has moral authority and influence on Romania's foreign policy.

The president also designates the prime minister -- a key role especially since legislative elections last weekend returned a fragmented parliament.

The governing pro-European Social Democrats won the vote, but far-right parties made strong gains, together securing a third of the ballots.

Since the fall of Communism in 1989, Romania has not seen such a breakthrough by the far right, fueled by mounting anger over soaring inflation and fears over Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine.

