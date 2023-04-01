Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Romania Andrew Tate
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate outside the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) where prosecutors examine electronic equipment confiscated during the investigation in their case, in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 26, 2023. An official on Friday March 31, 2023 said Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
world

Romania: Andrew Tate to leave jail, put under house arrest

0 Comments
By Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 5.4 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

All four won an appeal Friday, and will remain under house arrest until Apr. 29, Bolla said. None of the four has yet been formally indicted.

Tate, a professional kickboxer who has resided in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” conspiracy designed to silence him.

DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel