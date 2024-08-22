 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Influencer Andrew Tate is accused of setting up a criminal organisation and sexually exploiting several victims Image: AFP
world

Romania detains Andrew Tate, raids home in new probe

0 Comments
BUCHAREST

Romanian prosecutors on Wednesday detained controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is already awaiting trial over human trafficking and rape charges, after raiding his home in a new investigation involving minors.

One of the world's best-known influencers known for misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 36, are being held "for 24 hours" for questioning by the office for organized crime (DIICOT), their spokeswoman said.

Earlier Wednesday, their residence was raided as "part of a search related to a new investigation", according to the spokeswoman.

DIICOT said in a statement that four search warrants were executed in and around Bucharest in connection with "the crimes of forming an organized criminal group, trafficking in minors", "sexual relations with a minor" and "money laundering".

The Tate brothers have already been accused of having formed an organized criminal network in early 2021 in Romania and Britain. They have denied the charges.

Prosecutors allege they and two women set up a criminal organization and sexually exploited several victims. A trial date has not yet been set.

They were detained in 2022 in Bucharest and spent three months in detention before being released under judicial supervision to await trial.

The brothers also face rape and assault allegations in separate cases in Britain, where they have also been accused of tax evasion.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views.

Giving tips on how to be successful, along with sharing controversial views, his videos have made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo