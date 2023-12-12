Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Romanian court rejects influencer Andrew Tate's request to return assets seized in trafficking case

0 Comments
BUCHAREST, Romania

A court in Romania on Monday rejected a request by influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision can be appealed within 48 hours. Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, told The Associated Press he has applied to appeal.

The decision comes nearly a year after Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian women were arrested near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June. They have denied the allegations.

After their arrest, Romanian authorities seized 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The vehicles included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz. Authorities said the assets were worth an estimated 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million).

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said at the time that the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims if authorities could prove they were gained through illicit activities.

Last week, the court ruled to ease geographical restrictions against the Tates, allowing them to travel freely around Romania with the court's prior approval instead of being restricted to areas of Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County. That decision, which rejected an appeal by prosecutors, was final.

A trial date hasn’t been confirmed. The case is still being discussed in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 8.4 million followers on the social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kobe Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

Where to See Real Gundam in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Small Worlds Miniature Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec. 11 – 17

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Capturing Emotion Through Color

Savvy Tokyo

Is The Japan Rail Pass Worth It?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Kuju Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Simplifying Year-End Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Getaways in Kanagawa Prefecture

Savvy Tokyo

Reborn Art Festival

GaijinPot Travel