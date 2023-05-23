Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thailand School Tragedy
Thai rescue workers at the scene of a collapsed metal roof on a structure at the Wat Nern Por primary school in Phichit province in northern Thailand, Monday, May 22, 2023, Six people, including four children, died after the wind from a rainstorm collapsed the roof, and 18 people have been hospitalized following the accident, officials said. (Phichit Province's Public Relations Department via AP)
world

Roof collapses at school in Thailand, killing 6 sheltering from rain

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
BANGKOK

Six people, including four children, died Monday when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity center to collapse in northern Thailand, officials said.

Eighteen other people were hospitalized, they said.

Some students had gone inside the activity center at the Wat Nern Por primary school in Phichit province to shelter from the rain, according to Facebook posts from the official disaster prevention department and public relations office in the province, 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Bangkok.

Patcharin Siri, a staff member of the provincial Public Relations Department, said four children, one parent and one member of the school’s cleaning staff had died.

The meteorological department issued a warning for heavy rain in upper Thailand this week. Monday was also the official start of the rainy season.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

